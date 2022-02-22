An Old Market shop doubles as a church, serving java and social justice.

Today’s news wishes more people would display modesty and shun arrogance: An ammonia leak at Lincoln Premium Poultry in Fremont causes three injuries and one hospitalization, a bill would seek to prevent students from accessing obscene content online, and on July 13, 2021, Gov. Pete Ricketts’ mother donated $376,000 to the statewide petition drive to get voter ID on the ballot, according to state records — the only other donation to the drive was $1,000 from former Omaha Mayor and Congressman Hal Daub.

Portion of Americans who say drug use has been a

source of trouble for their family: 1/3

Source: Gallup (Washington)

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Coronavirus cases keep dropping — but we’re not out of the woods yet, according to experts.

The Omaha Public Schools board is slated to consider making masking optional.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s indoor mask mandate will soon be no more.

A note on the “Nebraskans Vaccinated against COVID-19” graphic:

5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

Following pedestrian deaths, NOISE takes a look at the push for Omaha traffic safety.

The Omaha-based company Precision Direct Rx incurs a $5,000 fine for allegedly dispensing over 10,000 prescriptions in Iowa without the required license.

Learn about Omaha’s first Black-owned dental assistant program.

Omaha solid waste collections are pushed back one day as a result of inclement weather.

Rep. Don Bacon wants the Benson post office to be renamed to honor Black WWII hero Charles Jackson French.

The Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting this week. They’ll resume on Tuesday, March 1.

Click the image to see the full comic by Jen Sorensen, plus more daily funnies.

