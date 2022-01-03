The horror of The List is simple. It’s proof that one of the biggest, best hospitals in Nebraska is being forced to ration medical care — unable to admit very sick patients it would normally admit — because its emergency rooms, regular rooms, intensive-care rooms, makeshift overflow rooms, waiting rooms and even hallways are packed with coronavirus patients.



By Matthew Hansen. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press.

Republished in The Reader.

Put your earbuds in and join today’s news in celebrating the brilliant women who create giant waves in the music world: A federal judge in Louisiana rules that teachers for the Head Start early education program can’t be required to get vaxxed against COVID-19, Nebraska is working to collect a $9,300 judgment from the Oath Keepers, an anti-government militia group with almost 20 members charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, and strikers at a Berkshire Hathaway-owned manufacturing facility get support from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who writes a strongly worded letter to Omaha billionaire Warren Buffett.

Portion of adults who think COVID-19 will

change the United States for the better: 1/5

Source: Washington Post/ABC News

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Thinking of getting vaccinated as the Douglas County Health Department reports 398 new positive coronavirus tests? This is where you can get your jab.

CNN spotlights “exhausted” health care workers, including those in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Strong Recovery Project offers COVID-19-related support and education, including mental-health resources.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

