Happy National Nebraska Day

Reed Moore offers this for trivia buffs: The state bird is the western meadowlark.

Today’s news: The governor cuts down on general fund expenditures by almost $52 million, including reduced money for affordable housing and a decreased pay hike for social services providers, a violinist who’s performed with the likes of Beyoncé returns to her home state to play for Nelson Mandela Elementary students, and the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition building in downtown O will be demolished, moved and swapped out for an apartment building called The Howard that costs almost $28 million.

Red Dirt Country in the Loess Hills

With their sophomore effort, Daniel C. & The Hometown Heroes hearken back to classic country while embellishing songs with modern flair.

By Virginia Kathryn Gallner. Published in The Reader.

Douglas County sees a slight dip in coronavirus-related hospitalizations. And here’s what football coaches and players throughout Nebraska and Council Bluffs have to say about dealing with the pandemic.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on April 5. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

  • Next year, a $600 million construction project is slated to kick off at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield — and, according to the Omaha World-Herald, construction could continue through 2027.
  • The Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition building in downtown O will be demolished, moved and swapped out for an apartment building called The Howard that costs almost $28 million.  
  • Omaha Public Schools: Principals, assistant principals, social workers and psychologists who work over the summer will get paid extra. And following students’ struggles with violence and substance abuse during COVID-19, as Reed Moore reported on April 4, board members are considering changes to how the district handles discipline.
  • Ezinma, a violinist who’s performed with the likes of Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, returns to her home state — Nebraska — to play for Nelson Mandela Elementary students.
  • In Case You Missed It: The Reader’s Chris Bowling makes an appearance on 1st Sky Omaha, as does Flatwater Free Press’ Matt Wynn.
  • The Carver Legacy Center, a Black-owned financial institution, opens in North O.

Photo by Chris Bowling

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.

Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of U.S. adults who think people convicted
of crimes spend too much time in prison: 28

Who think they spend too little time in prison: 32

Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)

