Today’s news: The governor cuts down on general fund expenditures by almost $52 million, including reduced money for affordable housing and a decreased pay hike for social services providers, a violinist who’s performed with the likes of Beyoncé returns to her home state to play for Nelson Mandela Elementary students, and the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition building in downtown O will be demolished, moved and swapped out for an apartment building called The Howard that costs almost $28 million.
REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY
Red Dirt Country in the Loess Hills
With their sophomore effort, Daniel C. & The Hometown Heroes hearken back to classic country while embellishing songs with modern flair.
By Virginia Kathryn Gallner. Published in The Reader.
COVID-19 UPDATE
‘Rona roundup:
Douglas County sees a slight dip in coronavirus-related hospitalizations. And here’s what football coaches and players throughout Nebraska and Council Bluffs have to say about dealing with the pandemic.
By the numbers:
AROUND OMAHA
- Next year, a $600 million construction project is slated to kick off at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield — and, according to the Omaha World-Herald, construction could continue through 2027.
- The Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition building in downtown O will be demolished, moved and swapped out for an apartment building called The Howard that costs almost $28 million.
- Omaha Public Schools: Principals, assistant principals, social workers and psychologists who work over the summer will get paid extra. And following students’ struggles with violence and substance abuse during COVID-19, as Reed Moore reported on April 4, board members are considering changes to how the district handles discipline.
- Ezinma, a violinist who’s performed with the likes of Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, returns to her home state — Nebraska — to play for Nelson Mandela Elementary students.
- In Case You Missed It: The Reader’s Chris Bowling makes an appearance on 1st Sky Omaha, as does Flatwater Free Press’ Matt Wynn.
- The Carver Legacy Center, a Black-owned financial institution, opens in North O.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Veto Pen: The governor cuts down on general fund expenditures by almost $52 million, including reduced money for affordable housing and a decreased pay hike for social services providers.
- On the Campaign Trail: State Sen. Brett Lindstrom snags Mayor Jean Stothert’s endorsement for governor. Congressional candidate Jazari Kual Zakaria, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student and son of South Sudanese refugees, speaks on Riverside Chats. And read about Douglas County Sheriff
- candidate Greg Gonzalez in Spanish on Mundo Latino.
- Sen. Ben Sasse votes no to confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court.
REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT
This week:
The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.
Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.
FACTS OF THE DAY
Harper's Index
Percentage of U.S. adults who think people convicted
of crimes spend too much time in prison: 28
Who think they spend too little time in prison: 32
Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)
