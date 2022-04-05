Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Reed Moore offers this for trivia buffs: The state bird is the western meadowlark.



Today’s news: The governor cuts down on general fund expenditures by almost $52 million, including reduced money for affordable housing and a decreased pay hike for social services providers, a violinist who’s performed with the likes of Beyoncé returns to her home state to play for Nelson Mandela Elementary students, and the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition building in downtown O will be demolished, moved and swapped out for an apartment building called The Howard that costs almost $28 million.

Red Dirt Country in the Loess Hills

With their sophomore effort, Daniel C. & The Hometown Heroes hearken back to classic country while embellishing songs with modern flair.

By Virginia Kathryn Gallner. Published in The Reader.

Douglas County sees a slight dip in coronavirus-related hospitalizations. And here’s what football coaches and players throughout Nebraska and Council Bluffs have to say about dealing with the pandemic.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on April 5. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

This week:

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.



Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

Percentage of U.S. adults who think people convicted

of crimes spend too much time in prison: 28

Who think they spend too little time in prison: 32

Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)

