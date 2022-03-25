(Originally published 3/23/2022)

Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Happy National Puppy Day

Today’s news thinks a romp in the park and a rubber ball are in order for your four-legged best friend. Don’t have a pup of your own? Click here for cuteness:

570,000 broiler chickens are slated for slaughter due to bird flu in the flock, Maha Festival reveals its lineup, and MacKenzie Scott — the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos — gives Habitat for Humanity of Omaha its biggest single donation.



ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM

THE DESK OF REED MOORE

So, do you like our sleeker, swankier, snazzier layout? We think it’s mighty fine. Feel free to email Reed Moore at news@thereader.com with compliments or suggestions.

Reading this on thereader.com and confused because you don’t notice a design difference? That’s because the revamped layout is intended for your inbox — where you can receive this newsletter every weekday around 11 a.m. Subscribe here.

On a less jovial note, COVID-19 is sticking around — and therefore so are the daily COVID-19 roundups. Yes, that means we’ll also continue to hold off on the Thing To Do. Sigh. Reed Moore about our coronavirus coverage in the “COVID-19 Update” section below and — you can guess what’s coming next — get vaxed and masked!

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

FBI Agents Testify Fortenberry Was Inconsistent in 2019 Interview and They Suspected Him of Lying

Agent says Fortenberry should have known he got illegal “conduit” contributions during 2016 L.A. fundraiser.

Story by Paul Hammel. Originally published in the Nebraska Examiner. Republished in The Reader.

REED MOORE >>

The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:

COVID-19 UPDATE

Given the worldwide rise in COVID-19 cases, Reed Moore’s coronavirus coverage will continue on a daily basis for the foreseeable future. Don’t blame Reed Moore. Blame the BA.2 variant, our new ‘rona nemesis.

But if you’re sick (no pun intended) of our Christmas-colored COVID-19 graphics, you’re in luck: We’re swapping those out for a COVID-19 Dashboard from the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. Check ‘er out below.

‘Rona roundup:

Moderna is trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for kids ages 6 months to under 6 years. On the topic of vaccines, check out this list of upcoming clinics hosted by the Douglas County Health Department. And as the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department shifts its COVID-19 Risk Dial to green, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is getting rid of mask requirements, according to The Daily Nebraskan.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on March 23. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

No-knock warrants are a topic of discussion when law enforcement leaders sit down with North O community members at a monthly town hall hosted by Black Votes Matter.

MacKenzie Scott — the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos — gives Habitat for Humanity of Omaha its biggest single donation: $11 million for affordable housing.

The Maha Festival announces its lineup. Get ready for Beach House, Car Seat Headrest, Indigo De Souza and more.

AROUND NEBRASKA

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Photo by Chris Bowling

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners makes adjustments to the county budget for pay increases and additional expenses. The Board also approves funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to various mental health projects. The Omaha City Council does not meet Tuesday. Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

FACT OF THE DAY

from Harper’s Index

Percentage increase since 2019 in the number of Americans

ages 18 to 34 who have a will: 50

Source: Caring.com (Charlotte, N.C.)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

MORE FUNNIES >>

TAKE CARE, AND

REED MOORE TOMORROW!

IN THE MEANTIME,

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com