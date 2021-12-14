A Lawyer in Your Corner:
The Tenant Assistance Project, Nebraska’s New Tool To Fight Evictions
This fall, Douglas County and the City of Omaha set aside over $400,000 to fund the Tenant Assistance Project, which provides free legal representation by volunteer lawyers to residents facing eviction.
Story by Anton Johnson. Published in The Reader.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Portion of U.S. parents who have noticed their teens’
mental health problems worsen during the pandemic: 1/2
Source: C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
For nationwide COVID-19 case and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- Omaha Public Schools News: Margo Juarez replaces Kimara Snipes on the school board, and the district’s mask requirement is here to stay.
- St. Francis Ministries’ license is no longer on probation, but a restriction preventing St. Francis from handling new Omaha-area child-welfare cases is prolonged. For background on the situation, check out this NOISE Omaha deep dive.
- At Thursday’s Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees meeting, members of the public can offer their thoughts on the W. Dale Clark (Main) Library’s planned move.
- “Permanently replacing striking workers is an existential attack on the union and its members’ jobs and livelihoods”: President Joe Biden has strong words for Kellogg’s, which plans to hire permanent replacements for striking workers.
- In Case You Missed It: Some Sarpy County residents are trying to recall Valerie Fisher, a member of the Papillion La Vista school board.
Around Nebraska
- We’re going to get the triple whammy of delta, omicron and flu”: The state’s coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths reach their highest numbers in almost a year.
- Batten down those inflatable Rudolphs: The National Weather Service issues a high-wind watch for gusts up to 65 mph Wednesday.
- Lawyers for indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry say he’s a victim of “political prosecution.” Reed Moore here about the latest in the case.
- Meet the Waverly native and Hastings College alum who’s a world champion and record-holder in cycling.
- The American Civil Liberties Union updates its “Nebraska’s Statehouse-to-Prison Pipeline” report. Dig into what’s new with NOISE Omaha.
- Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman, a Republican, says he will not run for the position again.
- Tornado Recovery Roundup: Nebraska Red Cross volunteers head to Kentucky to assist with relief efforts, and check out ways you can help.
- “There were days I didn’t want to be alive”: The City of Lincoln reaches a settlement with former Lincoln Police Department (LPD) officer Sarah Williams, who alleges that male officers within LPD sexually assaulted her and her female colleagues.
- Reporting from Nebraska News Service: Dive into the fights against refugee food insecurity and climate change.
Reed Moore Presents a Film Review:
Movie Lover Gift Guide
Pretty much everything here is less than half a hundy,
because we got bills, yo, writes Reader film critic Ryan Syrek.
As COVID-19 variants spread through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated, boosted and masked before shopping for gifts. Find film content here, and check out local guides here.
The Daily Funny
