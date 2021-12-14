This fall, Douglas County and the City of Omaha set aside over $400,000 to fund the Tenant Assistance Project, which provides free legal representation by volunteer lawyers to residents facing eviction.

Story by Anton Johnson. Published in The Reader.

Join today’s news in celebrating the 334 species of simians that populate Africa, Central America, South America and Asia: President Joe Biden has strong words for Kellogg’s, the American Civil Liberties Union updates its “Nebraska’s Statehouse-to-Prison Pipeline” report, and St. Francis Ministries’ license isn’t on probation anymore, but a restriction preventing St. Francis from handling new Omaha-area child-welfare cases is prolonged.

Portion of U.S. parents who have noticed their teens'

mental health problems worsen during the pandemic: 1/2

Source: C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

The Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.



Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agendas.

Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

