The Tiff With TIF

Money, politics and social inequity collide
in Omaha’s greatest tool for public development.

Story by Chris Bowling, with additional reporting by Anton Johnson.
Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

National Parents as Teachers Day

Today’s news salutes all parents who support their children’s learning and growth: A former Nebraska state trooper says he would’ve been justified in killing the man he hit with a rifle following a 50-minute chase, Fremont Public Schools confirms reported cases of sexual harassment and sexual assault at a middle school, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often called “The Black National Anthem,” is sung at the start of a Husker basketball game, according to NTV News — but Gov. Pete Ricketts says “The Star-Spangled Banner” is the country’s sole national anthem.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

  1. Percentage change since 2019 in the number of Republicans who say that large corporations benefit the country: −44
  2. In the number of Democrats who say so: +22
  3. In the number of Republicans who say that financial institutions benefit the country: −21
  4. In the number of Democrats who say so: +30

Source: Pew Research Center

In Your Local Government: Consultant for County’s Mental Health Spending, and City to Spend on Affordable Housing

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.

  • TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on two requests for tax-increment financing during Tuesday’s meeting. Habitat for Humanity is requesting a $1 million loan to construct 26 affordable single-family homes in Northeast Omaha, and Blackstone Real Estate is requesting $515,000 for a two-story commercial building near 39th and Farnam streets. The City Council will also vote on a $2.3 million loan for an affordable-housing development at 19th and Farnam streets. Public hearing was held last week.
  • HOME Program: The City Council will vote on approving a $500,000 loan to GESU Housing, Inc., to construct five single-family homes in the Clifton Hill neighborhood. Thanks to the National Affordable Housing Act, the city receives federal funding to provide affordable housing for low-income residents. The project is also receiving $726,345 in private funds.
  • ARPA Strategy: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ ARPA Strategy Committee will meet today, Nov. 8. The board approved ARPA funding for various mental health programs last week, but delayed a consulting contract with Deb Anderson to assist in assessing the county’s mental health needs. The board will vote on the $75,000 contract during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Nov. 9, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Reed Moore’s Thing To Do: 
Every Time I Die

The metalcore band takes The Waiting Room today, Nov. 8.

Event Pick by Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.
