Money, politics and social inequity collide

in Omaha’s greatest tool for public development.



Story by Chris Bowling, with additional reporting by Anton Johnson.

Published in The Reader.

Today’s news salutes all parents who support their children’s learning and growth: A former Nebraska state trooper says he would’ve been justified in killing the man he hit with a rifle following a 50-minute chase, Fremont Public Schools confirms reported cases of sexual harassment and sexual assault at a middle school, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often called “The Black National Anthem,” is sung at the start of a Husker basketball game, according to NTV News — but Gov. Pete Ricketts says “The Star-Spangled Banner” is the country’s sole national anthem.

Percentage change since 2019 in the number of Republicans who say that large corporations benefit the country: −44 In the number of Democrats who say so: +22 In the number of Republicans who say that financial institutions benefit the country: −21 In the number of Democrats who say so: +30

Source: Pew Research Center

In Your Local Government: Consultant for County’s Mental Health Spending, and City to Spend on Affordable Housing

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.

Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Nov. 9, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Every Time I Die

The metalcore band takes The Waiting Room today, Nov. 8.



Event Pick by Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.

