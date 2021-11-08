The Tiff With TIF
Money, politics and social inequity collide
in Omaha’s greatest tool for public development.
Story by Chris Bowling, with additional reporting by Anton Johnson.
Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
National Parents as Teachers Day
Today’s news salutes all parents who support their children’s learning and growth: A former Nebraska state trooper says he would’ve been justified in killing the man he hit with a rifle following a 50-minute chase, Fremont Public Schools confirms reported cases of sexual harassment and sexual assault at a middle school, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often called “The Black National Anthem,” is sung at the start of a Husker basketball game, according to NTV News — but Gov. Pete Ricketts says “The Star-Spangled Banner” is the country’s sole national anthem.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Percentage change since 2019 in the number of Republicans who say that large corporations benefit the country: −44
- In the number of Democrats who say so: +22
- In the number of Republicans who say that financial institutions benefit the country: −21
- In the number of Democrats who say so: +30
Source: Pew Research Center
For nationwide COVID-19 case and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- Reader News Editor Chris Bowling sits down with 1st Sky Omaha to discuss his news feature on tax-increment financing (TIF) and social justice.
- KIOS chats with Roberta Wilhelm, Girls Inc. of Omaha‘s executive director.
- Northpoint Nebraska, an addiction and mental-illness recovery center founded by recovering addicts, opens an outpatient facility in Omaha.
- With bigger bins, the city is recycling more, according to KMTV.
- NOISE Omaha breaks down the new SNAP Next Step Employment & Training program, which helps people getting SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits secure employment.
- Veterinarians from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium care for an abandoned puma cub. Now the animal resides in Scottsbluff’s Riverside Discovery Center.
- Near Omaha: Veterans reflect on viewing Nebraska’s Official Veterans Parade in Bellevue.
Around Nebraska
- According to NTV News, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often called “The Black National Anthem,” is sung at the start of a Husker basketball game. Gov. Pete Ricketts says in a media release, “There is only one national anthem for the United States: It’s the Star Spangled Banner.”
- In a statement to parents, Fremont Public Schools confirms reported cases of sexual harassment and sexual assault at a middle school.
- “I thought I was going to end up shooting the individual”: Lindsey Bixby, a former Nebraska state trooper, says he would’ve been justified in killing the man he hit with a rifle following a 50-minute chase.
- SHIFT Nebraska is committed to serving and empowering the Latinx community. Read about the organization in Spanish on Mundo Latino.
- GOP gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen’s businesses get around $7.8 million in federal loans during COVID-19, and return more than $5 million of that.
- Take a deep dive into the history of Nebraska license plates — and why, according to the Omaha World-Herald, they’ve drawn mockery and controversy over the past 50 years.
- Title IX is crucial to the past and present of Nebraska volleyball, according to a former coach and player.
In Your Local Government: Consultant for County’s Mental Health Spending, and City to Spend on Affordable Housing
Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.
- TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on two requests for tax-increment financing during Tuesday’s meeting. Habitat for Humanity is requesting a $1 million loan to construct 26 affordable single-family homes in Northeast Omaha, and Blackstone Real Estate is requesting $515,000 for a two-story commercial building near 39th and Farnam streets. The City Council will also vote on a $2.3 million loan for an affordable-housing development at 19th and Farnam streets. Public hearing was held last week.
- HOME Program: The City Council will vote on approving a $500,000 loan to GESU Housing, Inc., to construct five single-family homes in the Clifton Hill neighborhood. Thanks to the National Affordable Housing Act, the city receives federal funding to provide affordable housing for low-income residents. The project is also receiving $726,345 in private funds.
- ARPA Strategy: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ ARPA Strategy Committee will meet today, Nov. 8. The board approved ARPA funding for various mental health programs last week, but delayed a consulting contract with Deb Anderson to assist in assessing the county’s mental health needs. The board will vote on the $75,000 contract during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Nov. 9, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
Every Time I Die
The metalcore band takes The Waiting Room today, Nov. 8.
Event Pick by Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.
As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.
Find more music content here, and check out local guides here.
