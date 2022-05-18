Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy National No Dirty Dishes Day

Reed Moore offers two options: Paper plates and plastic utensils for home, or dining out for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Today’s news: Traffic changes are coming to the Blackstone district, following a series of crashes. Omaha’s low-income neighborhoods are getting gentrified, sometimes without any community input. Gas prices hit an all-time high in Nebraska, breaking a record set in July 2008.

Omaha Band Making a Splash

Credit: Gabby Hiatt

April 2020, Skye Junginger started asking around to see who would feel comfortable forming a pandemic bubble to play music. It gave him a sense of hope, knowing the band would be ready to perform when the world opened again. That’s how Midwest Coast was born.

By Virginia Kathryn Gallner. Published in The Reader.



COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

The Biden administration has made eight more rapid tests available for free to each household. This is the third round of COVID-19 tests available, bringing the number of free tests for each household to 16. The White House says additional tests will not be available without congressional approval of spending.

Order your tests at CovidTests.gov.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:21 a.m. on May 18. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Traffic changes are coming to the Blackstone district. One change already implemented is a lane change at 40th and Farnam. Two others that engineers say they will test are pedestrian islands in the center lane, as well as more signs urging drivers to slow down. The changes come after a series of crashes, including a fatality.

The Nebraska News Service highlights how gentrified Omaha has become — 21.4% of its low-income neighborhoods have become gentrified. NNS profiles two projects — one that was announced with no community buy-in, and one being built with community engagement.

In 1999, CFM Realty developed what would become a 24-Hour Fitness in northwest Omaha. After 23 years, CFM is back in the picture, preparing to convert the health club into apartments.

The Omaha World-Herald catches up with Walt Peffer, following his Republican primary win for Douglas County assessor. Democrats didn’t field any candidates, so Peffer is preparing for his new role. He says he plans to bring in a team of outside analysts to review property valuations.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Gas prices have hit an all-time high in Nebraska. The average price for a gallon, according to AAA, is $4.11. The previous record high was in July 2008, at the height of a recession. The national average has also crossed $4 for the first time in more than a decade.

After two weeks, the six protest tepees in Lincoln are being taken down. The protest, known as the Niskíthe Prayer Camp, stemmed from the Lincoln City Council’s decision to approve a housing development near a facility where Indigenous sweat lodge ceremonies take place. The group met with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, as well as the developers, but were unsuccessful in receiving the protection and concessions they wanted. Baird signed off on the project, saying the developers had provided enough concessions to the protestors. The protestorssay they will “pursue legal protections for the land.”

Final consideration for a 100,000-head cattle feedlot project in Dundy County has been delayed. The Blackshirt Feeders could become the state’s largest, with 10 million bushels of corn required per year. The Dundy County Board says a glitch in the public comment system prevented consideration at this week’s meeting. The vote will instead take place on June 6.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Omaha City Council approves the redevelopment plan for Mutual of Omaha’s proposed downtown headquarters. The City Council also held a public hearing on $11 million in equipment for the Omaha Fire Department. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners receives an update from the corrections director.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of U.S. workers who received

raises in the past year that kept pace with inflation: 17

Source: Momentive (San Mateo, Calif.)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

