Today’s news: A candidate for Douglas County sheriff is ticketed for going 107 mph in a 65 zone. The race to be the Republican candidate for governor is locked in a dead heat. Nebraska Democrats want to host an early presidential primary.

Experts Say Students Need Help, Not Punishment as They Cope With Pandemic

While suspensions dropped in OPS classrooms during the pandemic, disproportionate suspension rates for Black students persisted.

The CDC has revised its forecast upward for hospitalizations and deaths. Approximately 5,000 deaths are expected over the next two weeks, with Ohio, New York and New Jersey expected to be hit the hardest. Health officials say the sharp increase is due to the removal of COVID-19 safety protocols, as well as increased transmissibility of the Omicron subvariants.

The Washington Post reports that the White House expects 100 million Americans to be infected with COVID-19 over the fall and winter, with a wave of deaths and hospitalizations to arrive with it. The projection is based on the assumption that Omicron and its subvariants will continue to be the dominant strain of the virus.

A candidate for Douglas County sheriff is ticketed for driving 107 mph on I-80. The police report says George Merithew was on his way to the Cinco de Mayo festival. After showing his license and registration, Merithew held up his retired OPD badge, the report shows.

Habitat for Humanity Omaha breaks ground on 85 homes near 52nd and Sorensen, a development called Bluestem Prairie. The project is expected to be completed by 2025, with an emphasis on low- to moderate-income families. Habitat says it’s working with the city to improve the green space around the development.

The Greater Omaha Packing Company is donating 27,000 pounds of beef to Ukrainians. The beef is expected to provide between 80,000 to 100,000 meals to civilians and soldiers. More beef is on its way, along with cash donations to nonprofits on the Ukraine-Poland border.

The Omaha Farmers Market has returned to normal operations, two years after the pandemic decreased capacity. Ninety vendors will be set up in the Old Market on Saturday mornings, and 120 in Aksarben Village on Sunday mornings.

Omaha Central High School will lose 37 teachers at the end of the school year, the largest group of teachers to leave the school this century. The school newspaper profiles some of the teachers and why they chose to leave.

Mutual of Omaha: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing on a redevelopment agreement for the future site of Mutual of Omaha’s headquarters. The city will transfer the W. Dale Clark Library site at 215 S 15th St. in exchange for the existing parking structures at Mutual’s Midtown campus. The city would also sell the property to the east of the site, between 13th and 14th streets.

Flinn Subdivision: The final plat for a new pavement mixing site at 66th and Grover streets has opposition from neighbors due to pollution and traffic concerns.

No County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners won’t meet until May 17.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council agenda for Tuesday, May 10, and tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

Minimum number of views for TikTok videos

tagged with #MentalHealth: 25,100,000,000

Source: TikTok (Culver City, Calif.)

To see the full funny by Jeff Koterba, plus more daily funnies, click the image or link below. Support Koterba on Patreon.

