Beginning May 2, art lovers won’t be able to visit Joslyn Art Museum for two years while it goes through a massive transformation, Nebraska’s Ben Sasse is the only Republican senator who doesn’t sign a letter requesting pre-sentencing reports related to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s rulings in child pornography cases, and former state Sen. Ernie Chambers pens a poetic, typewritten letter to indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, with whom he’s had a rocky relationship, telling him, “When your criminal trial is done, / You shall be the guilty one / Who’s taunted by the public: ‘You’re all wet!'”



COVID-19 is sticking around — and therefore so are the daily COVID-19 roundups.

Nebraska Lawmakers Hone in on Who Gets $1 Billion in Federal Pandemic Recovery Funds

Photo from Unsplash.com

State lawmakers, following a daylong hearing, tweak the Appropriations Committee’s spending proposal for the state’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Story by Cindy Gonzalez. Originally published in the Nebraska Examiner. Republished in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Given the worldwide rise in COVID-19 cases, Reed Moore's coronavirus coverage will continue on a daily basis for the foreseeable future.

But if you’re sick (no pun intended) of our Christmas-colored COVID-19 graphics, you’re in luck: We’re swapping those out for a COVID-19 Dashboard from the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. Check ‘er out below.

‘Rona roundup:

A divided Omaha City Council awaits the hearing, set for March 29, on a proposed ordinance that would take away pandemic authority from the Douglas County health director, as well as rebuild Omaha’s public health-order implementation procedure. And an Omaha church honors Nebraska lives lost to COVID-19.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on March 24. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Nebraska students connect with Holocaust survivors via Zoom.

Learn about Omaha’s restorative justice program, which is one of a kind, according to KETV.

Beginning May 2, art lovers won’t be able to visit Joslyn Art Museum for two years while it goes through a massive transformation.

AROUND NEBRASKA

