Beginning May 2, art lovers won’t be able to visit Joslyn Art Museum for two years while it goes through a massive transformation, Nebraska’s Ben Sasse is the only Republican senator who doesn’t sign a letter requesting pre-sentencing reports related to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s rulings in child pornography cases, and former state Sen. Ernie Chambers pens a poetic, typewritten letter to indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, with whom he’s had a rocky relationship, telling him, “When your criminal trial is done, / You shall be the guilty one / Who’s taunted by the public: ‘You’re all wet!'”
Nebraska Lawmakers Hone in on Who Gets $1 Billion in Federal Pandemic Recovery Funds
State lawmakers, following a daylong hearing, tweak the Appropriations Committee’s spending proposal for the state’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Story by Cindy Gonzalez. Originally published in the Nebraska Examiner. Republished in The Reader.
A divided Omaha City Council awaits the hearing, set for March 29, on a proposed ordinance that would take away pandemic authority from the Douglas County health director, as well as rebuild Omaha’s public health-order implementation procedure. And an Omaha church honors Nebraska lives lost to COVID-19.
- Nebraska students connect with Holocaust survivors via Zoom.
- Learn about Omaha’s restorative justice program, which is one of a kind, according to KETV.
- Latest in the Legislature: A bill that would force Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for $120 million in federal rental-assistance funds passes — but it won’t become law for three months, when the March 31 application deadline has long expired. According to the Nebraska Examiner, however, there’s still hope. The Legislature moves closer to approving spending a little more than $1 billion in
federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on a range of projects. Also, senators agree to allocate $150 million in federal pandemic recovery funding to North and South O housing, and a proposal moves forward to set higher goals for education attainment. And researchers want senators to fund a study on how pesticides affect human health as it relates to Mead’s infamous AltEn plant.
- Former state Sen. Ernie Chambers pens a poetic, typewritten letter to indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, with whom he’s had a rocky relationship, telling him, “When your criminal trial is done, / You shall be the guilty one / Who’s taunted by the public: ‘You’re all wet!'” Want more Fortenberry case content? Check out the latest from the Nebraska Examiner, republished in The Reader, and Nebraska Public Media.
- Agrochemical contamination in the state’s water could be causing fatal pediatric cancer in some rural Nebraska children.
- Republican senators write a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin asking for pre-sentencing reports related to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s rulings in child pornography cases. The one Republican senator who doesn’t sign onto the letter? Nebraska’s Ben Sasse.
