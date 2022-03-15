El Bore-ado
Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.
Even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline, Reed Moore recommends masking in movie theaters and other public spaces for the safety of Omaha’s
high-risk community members.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
International Day Against Police Brutality
On this occasion, today’s news has two words for you — George Floyd: A South Omaha church sign with anti-immigration messaging sparks complaints, the Legislature moves forward proposals for criminal justice sentencing reforms, and the Nebraska Promise program will allow Nebraskans whose family incomes are $65,000 or less to study in the University of Nebraska system without paying tuition.
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
- As coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations keep dropping, infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Rupp wants Nebraskans to enjoy the lower numbers — and stay vigilant.
- There’s an uptick in coronavirus cases in the UK and Europe. Here’s what might happen in the U.S., according to CNN.
5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- A South Omaha church sign with anti-immigration messaging is quickly changed after phone calls and complaints over social media. “To put that on a Catholic diocesan property in the middle of the immigrant capital of the Midwest is not only a slap in the face, it is a wound to civility,” said Jose Garcia, a historian of South Omaha.
- In the Step-Up Omaha! internship, hundreds of young Omahans take classes about workforce training and skills and get placed with local businesses and organizations to work as a paid intern. 3 News Now’s Alyssa Curtis reports there’s time for anyone age 14 to 21 to apply for this summer’s program.
- A recent report from VA Secretary Denis McDonough recommends the construction of a new VA hospital in Omaha and VA clinics in Fremont and Council Bluffs, as well as the closure of the VA clinic in Sidney.
- He “took it upon himself to be a light for the world”: Peers and family remember 18-year-old Tanner Farrell, the Ralston senior who was fatally shot, for his kindness and leadership.
- The Victory Boxing Club has been an oasis for young people in South Omaha for 16 years — and a recent $19,000 grant from the South Omaha Historical Grant Committee will support the group in continuing its work.
Around Nebraska
- Latest in the Legislature: Proposals for criminal justice sentencing reforms and spending more than $1 billion of American Rescue Plan Act funds move forward, according to Nebraska Public Media. A bill also advances that would put the state on permanent daylight savings time. Juneteenth could become a state holiday if this bill passes. Another bill would mandate Holocaust education. And Republicans tried to keep state Sen. Adam Morfeld off the ballot for Lancaster County attorney, but the Nebraska Supreme Court rules he’s eligible to run.
- School counselors are on the front line of the mental health crisis among students. But in rural districts, counselors with hundreds of students on their caseload are feeling the pressure.
- Confused about the controversy surrounding indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry?This in-depth Nebraska Public Media article answers the question, “How does a member of Congress who managed to avoid most controversy during 20 years in public life find himself in front of a jury in federal court with the prospect of serving time in prison?”
- The Nebraska Public Power District is ending a collaboration with Louisiana-based Entergy that lasted almost two decades and taking full control of Nebraska’s only nuclear plant.
- Farmers are concerned about skyrocketing fertilizer prices.
- An expansion of the Nebraska Promise program will allow Nebraskans whose family incomes are $65,000 or less to study in the University of Nebraska system without paying tuition.
This Week in Your Local Government:
Follow Anton for News
The City Council is meeting today, and reporter
Anton Johnson is sitting in on the meeting.
Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.
(The Board of Commissioners is not meeting this week but
will resume on Tuesday, March 22, at 9 a.m.)
The Daily Funny
Comic by Jen Sorensen. To see more daily funnies, click the image.
