Even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline, Reed Moore recommends masking in movie theaters and other public spaces for the safety of Omaha’s

high-risk community members.

Announcements from the

Desk of Reed Moore …

The newsletter is getting a fresh new design starting Monday, March 21. Prepare yourself for a sleeker, more streamlined look. 😎

Given the decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Reed Moore will be cutting down COVID-19 coverage. Here's the plan:

This will be the last full week of the "By the Numbers" and "Reed Moore's COVID-19 Roundup." Starting next week, Reed Moore will feature these sections only on Wednesdays.

The Thing To Do will return on Monday, March 21.

Reed Moore will continue to keep a close eye on COVID-19. If another highly contagious and/or dangerous variant arrives, more thorough coronavirus coverage will return. To help prevent that from happening, don't throw caution to the wind! Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, wear a mask, and steer clear of superspreaders. 😷

Questions? Comments? Email Reed Moore at news@thereader.com.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Minimum portion of U.S. movie budgets last year spent on pandemic-related expenses: 1/10 Portion of moviegoers who say they are unlikely to return to theaters after the pandemic: 1/10

Sources: Vigilant EHS Solutions (El Segundo, Calif.); 2 Quorum (Los Angeles)

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

International Day Against Police Brutality

On this occasion, today’s news has two words for you — George Floyd: A South Omaha church sign with anti-immigration messaging sparks complaints, the Legislature moves forward proposals for criminal justice sentencing reforms, and the Nebraska Promise program will allow Nebraskans whose family incomes are $65,000 or less to study in the University of Nebraska system without paying tuition.

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As coronavirus case counts and hospitalizations keep dropping, infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Rupp wants Nebraskans to enjoy the lower numbers — and stay vigilant.

There’s an uptick in coronavirus cases in the UK and Europe. Here’s what might happen in the U.S., according to CNN.

5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government:

Follow Anton for News

Photo credit: Chris Bowling

The City Council is meeting today, and reporter

Anton Johnson is sitting in on the meeting.



Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.



(The Board of Commissioners is not meeting this week but

will resume on Tuesday, March 22, at 9 a.m.)

The Daily Funny

Comic by Jen Sorensen. To see more daily funnies, click the image.

