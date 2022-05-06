Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

National Nurses Day

The pandemic gave Reed Moore a newfound appreciation for these selfless professionals.

Today’s news: Omaha’s Cinco de Mayo celebrations are back. The gubernatorial candidates sprint to the finish line. A true battle for the ages returns to Lincoln in the form of the Josh Fight.

The Reader/El Perico’s May Print Edition Is Here!

To read El Perico — which has its own cover — click here.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: The FDA is restricting the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines, following new research that shows added risk of blood clots. Federal funds for health care coverage of COVID-19 are waning, even as hospital costs are on the rise.

Here at home, COVID-19 cases in the Omaha metro have doubled in the last month, even as hospitalizations are 35% down. Despite this, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has removed its COVID-19 data dashboard, instead treating it as a portion of respiratory data.

This graphic is updated as of 5:20 a.m. on May 6. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Omaha’s famous Cinco de Mayo celebrations are coming back with a bang. It’s a weekend filled with festivities of all sorts, including a Saturday parade. (The Reader helps host these festivities and will be marching in the parade — come say hello to our team.)

Eppley Airfield says spring travel out of Omaha is at 85% of pre-pandemic levels, and that summer travel may be headed in the same direction. The increase comes as the airport’s Terminal Modernization Program resumes design work after a pandemic-induced pause. Construction on the terminal is expected to begin in late 2023, with a five-year timeline for completion.

Mayor Jean Stothert says the city is “essentially building a new downtown” by tearing down and relocating the W. Dale Clark Library, building a skyscraper for Mutual of Omaha in its stead, and building a streetcar line. Asked about running for a fourth term, she says she is unsure but has no ambition to run for higher office.

Omaha welcomes tech company WP Engine to town with an office opening. The company is based in Austin, Texas, but employs 155 people in Omaha with more hires on the way.

As Omaha Neon Sign Co. approaches its 100th birthday, the Omaha World-Herald profiles the company’s work through the years, what it’s doing now, and what the future holds.

AROUND NEBRASKA

PORTRAIT OF A PET

This is Dill Pickle. She loves sunny windows, cuddles and being brushed. If you think she’s the perfect furball for your family, click here to learn how you can bring her home.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Amount of time, in years, viewers spent watching

livestreams of Grand Theft Auto V on Twitch last year: 214,309

Source: David Boyd (Belfast, Northern Ireland)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

