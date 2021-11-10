Breaking Up Is ‘Hard’ to Do
The new album by Omaha rocker Matt Whipkey, who plays at The Jewell this Friday, Nov. 12, sifts through the ashes of a broken marriage.
Story by Tim McMahan. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy Sesame Street Day
Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, Cookie Monster, Elmo, Oscar the Grouch — today’s news loves them all: A second third-grade classroom at Skyline Elementary School shuts down because of coronavirus cases, GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry claims the FBI set him up, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln faces lawsuits for allegedly mishandling sexual-misconduct reports.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Portion of time spent on smartphones in the United States
that can be attributed to “self-control problems”: 3/10
Source: New York University
Around Omaha
- 1st Sky Omaha chats with Levelle Wells, chairman of the Big Elk Native American Center.
- Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. Check out these local events to commemorate the holiday.
- A second third-grade classroom at Skyline Elementary School shuts down because of coronavirus cases, prompting Elkhorn Public Schools to implement a mask mandate at the school through Dec. 3.
- The Omaha City Council approves over $340,000 to assist with homelessness and rapid rehousing.
- A loaded gun is brought to a Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education meeting, according to an email sent to parents and staff from a district spokesperson.
Around Nebraska
- Ten women who attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln say they were raped, groped, stalked, the subject of racist remarks, or the target of other assaults and harassment by students at the university. They’re suing the university for allegedly mishandling their sexual-misconduct reports. Learn more about the two Title IX lawsuits — Thomas v. Regents and Jane Doe v. Regents — in Nebraska Public Media.
- “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — the song often referred to as “The Black National Anthem” — will keep playing at Huskers basketball games, even though Gov. Pete Ricketts said it shouldn’t.
- The state’s Planned Parenthood clinics aim to receive family planning funds from the federal government.
- According to Gov. Pete Ricketts, Nebraska will file a third lawsuit pushing back against a coronavirus vaccination mandate at the federal level.
- Following the Nebraska attorney general’s Report on Clergy Sexual Assault, the Catholic Diocese in Lincoln announces a day of fasting for its priests.
- The latest on GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s indictment: California GOP Rep. Darrell Issa seems to be involved, according to Salon, and Fortenberry files another motion to dismiss federal charges, claiming the FBI set him up.
- “90% of the people that are angry about it are … being told lies”: GOP Congressman Don Bacon defends his vote for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Reed Moore in Axios about the 13 Republicans, including Bacon, who voted to pass the bill.
In Your Local Government
Residents question the definition of “blighted” as the Omaha City Council approves three tax-increment financing loans. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners discusses the corrections department and rising COVID-19 cases.
Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
Buck Meek
Buck Meek is best known as the lead guitarist in New York-based indie folk band Big Thief and has been integral in fostering that group’s melancholy atmospheres with songwriting partner Adrianne Lenker — and in recent years, he’s stepped out as a solo artist. Meek plays at The Waiting Room on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Event Pick by Sam Crisler. Published in The Reader.
