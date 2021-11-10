The new album by Omaha rocker Matt Whipkey, who plays at The Jewell this Friday, Nov. 12, sifts through the ashes of a broken marriage.



Around Omaha

1st Sky Omaha chats with Levelle Wells, chairman of the Big Elk Native American Center.

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11. Check out these local events to commemorate the holiday.

A second third-grade classroom at Skyline Elementary School shuts down because of coronavirus cases, prompting Elkhorn Public Schools to implement a mask mandate at the school through Dec. 3.

The Omaha City Council approves over $340,000 to assist with homelessness and rapid rehousing.

A loaded gun is brought to a Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education meeting, according to an email sent to parents and staff from a district spokesperson.

Around Nebraska

In Your Local Government

Residents question the definition of “blighted” as the Omaha City Council approves three tax-increment financing loans. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners discusses the corrections department and rising COVID-19 cases.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

Buck Meek

Buck Meek is best known as the lead guitarist in New York-based indie folk band Big Thief and has been integral in fostering that group’s melancholy atmospheres with songwriting partner Adrianne Lenker — and in recent years, he’s stepped out as a solo artist. Meek plays at The Waiting Room on Thursday, Nov. 11.

