Redistricting, plus a special election, create congressional confusion for voters.

Read about how conservation became controversial in Nebraska.

In the 2020-21 school year, 49% of students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were women, but just over 45% of athletes were, prompting an internal examination of NU’s compliance with Title IX.

Maha Fills Stinson Park With Music, People for Two-Night Return

The smell of wood-fired pizza and fresh gyros plumed into the air as people walked (and in some cases rollerbladed) through the crowd for the Maha Festival’s return to Stinson Park.

By Sydney Johnson, Bridget Fogarty and Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

As Douglas County increases its COVID-19 level to “high,” most U.S. counties are labeled with a high level of COVID-19 by the CDC. Click here to see how that looks across the country. U.S. regulators aren’t considering a second booster for adults under 50 this summer; instead, their sights are set on a fall booster campaign to promote protection against the latest subvariants. And in case you’ve been living under a rock, President Joe Biden tests positive for the coronavirus — again.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:21 a.m. on Aug. 1. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

“The overall goal is to change the narrative so people see that immigrants are a value, not a problem, and are central to addressing the labor shortage”: Omaha Together One Community says immigration-related solutions can help counter the state’s labor shortage.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wants to install license plate readers to capture pictures of community members’ license plates, but the ACLU has concerns, according to KMTV.

Meet native Omahan Rita Kucirek: Published author, mother, the only Gorat’s Steak House waitress allowed to wait on Warren Buffett, and, according to Flatwater Free Press, “one of America’s most dedicated rock groupies” — though she doesn’t like the term “groupie,” and prefers “professional guest.”

“They certainly weren’t trying to disenfranchise people. It was an anomaly”: Redistricting, plus a special election, are creating congressional confusion for voters, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

AROUND NEBRASKA

A judge rules former gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster can add additional examples to his defamation lawsuit against state Sen. Julie Slama, who’s alleging sexual battery at a 2019 Omaha fundraising dinner.

Here’s how conservation became controversial in Nebraska, according to Nebraska Public Media, after President Joe Biden set his 30 by 30 plan, a “national call to action” to conserve natural resources.

A wildfire south of Gering forces evacuations in the area of Carter Canyon Rd. and County Rd. 17, according to Nebraska Public Media. Click here for pictures from this developing story.

In the 2020-21 school year, 49% of students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were women, but just over 45% of athletes were — and parity between women’s enrollment and athletic participation is how a school legally complies with Title IX’s equal-athletic-opportunity requirement for women. UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts launches an internal team that’s examining NU’s compliance with the law.

Dig into the legal battle brewing between University of Nebraska regent Jack Stark and former Husker fullback Willie Miller.

Nebraska is one of the next states that could call a special session to restrict abortion rights, according to CNN.

In Case You Missed It: Republican senators — including Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse — block a bipartisan bill that would expand health care and benefits to over 3 million veterans exposed to burn pits.

This week:

The View on 39th: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on the final plat for The View on 39th, a proposed 136-unit apartment building at 3902 Dodge Street.

The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on the final plat for The View on 39th, a proposed 136-unit apartment building at 3902 Dodge Street. Aksarben TIF: The City Council will hold a public hearing on authorizing another $1.2 million in tax-increment financing for HDR Village Zone 6 at 67th and Francis streets. The project, which includes HDR’s headquarters and the Inner Rail food hall, was previously approved for $15 million in TIF.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on authorizing another $1.2 million in tax-increment financing for HDR Village Zone 6 at 67th and Francis streets. The project, which includes HDR’s headquarters and the Inner Rail food hall, was previously approved for $15 million in TIF. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday to vote on $75,000 in ARPA funding for the restoration of the MLK Memorial at 24th and Lake streets and receive a presentation on the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Aug. 2, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

Portion of U.S. Twitter users who think no one else has ever seen their tweets: 1/5

Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

