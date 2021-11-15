Despite an OK from the Omaha Planning Board, controversy around the proposed demolition of three homes in the city’s historic

Gold Coast neighborhood hasn’t subsided.

Story by Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

National Recycling Day



Today’s news sadly notes that National Geographic magazine says Americans send 246 million tons of waste to landfills each year: Nebraska teachers are leaving their jobs, three snow leopards die of coronavirus complications, and conservatives don’t like the website Millard and Lincoln public schools are using to find new superintendents because it says it’s committed to social justice and fighting systemic racism.

In the Nov. 8, newsletter, the link to a story about the national anthem at Huskers basketball games wasn’t working. Reed Moore tried to correct it on Nov. 12, but it still didn’t work. Darn! Let’s try this one more time: https://nebraska.tv/newsletter-daily/gov-ricketts-only-one-american-anthem-should-be-played-before-husker-games

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Portion of Americans who lost touch with at least a few friends in the past year: 1/2 Who lost touch with most of their friends: 1/10

Source: American Enterprise Institute (Washington)

Around Omaha

The U.S. Olympic Team Curling Trials are happening at the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Baxter Arena. Check out NBC’s rundowns of this weekend’s matchups here and here.

“If I don’t sacrifice myself, I’m not a good teacher, but at what cost?”: Nebraska teachers, including those in local districts, are leaving their jobs. Now there’s a shortage of K-12 educators.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha selects a new athletic director: Adrian Dowell, who’s been a Creighton University athletic-department administrator for seven years.

Community members prepare for Omaha’s International Transgender Day of Remembrance, held at First United Methodist Church of Omaha on Saturday, Nov. 20.

“You might actually be drawing conclusions based on the differences in the likelihood of mortality, than in differences in police behavior”: The state should consider data on all police shootings — not just those that are fatal — to fully understand racial disparities in police shootings, according to University of Nebraska at Omaha criminology and criminal justice professor Justin Nix.

The website Millard and Lincoln Public Schools are using to find new superintendents says it’s committed to social justice, equity, inclusion and fighting systemic racism. Conservatives aren’t happy about that.

Around Nebraska

Take a deep dive into how Title IX protections impact members of Nebraska’s transgender community, with the latest feature in Nebraska Public Media‘s “Title IX: More than a Game” series.

At the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, three snow leopards die of coronavirus complications.

In case you missed it: New corporals and caseworkers at Nebraska state prisons might soon make over $81,000 each year.

“In Nebraska, there needs to be some money allocated to retell the story and not have it be a white-washed, candy-coated version”: The known Genoa Indian School death toll is now around 100, and remains haven’t been recovered.

Three Republican gubernatorial candidates receive pandemic relief loans.

The Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting this week. Check out previous local government roundups from Reader government reporter Anton Johnson here.

Reed Moore’s Things To Do:

Upcoming Blues Shows

Reed Moore presents events from Reader Hoodoo Blues columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s latest roundup, “Grooving & Giving.”

The Blues Society of Omaha joins The Jewell to present Joyann Parker on Friday, Nov. 19.

on Friday, Nov. 19. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal take The Jewell on Saturday, Nov. 20.

take The Jewell on Saturday, Nov. 20. The harmony-laden, hit-making rock band BoDeans hit The Waiting Room on Sunday, Nov. 21.

As the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.

The Daily Funny

