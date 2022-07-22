Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Happy National Hammock Day

Reed Moore’s goal for today is to find two sturdy oak trees about 12 feet apart.

Today’s news:

The OPPD’s North Omaha Station was slated to stop burning coal in 2023, but it appears the coal burning will continue through the end of 2026.

The U.S. House passes a bill guaranteeing the right to contraception usage without government intervention. Every Nebraska representative votes against it.

State Sen. Mike Groene won’t be prosecuted for taking pictures of female staffer Kristina Konecko without her knowledge — and Groene has harsh words for those who believe he did wrong.

Every vote registers you to win prizes, including Stir Concert Cove

tickets, and gift certificates from local restaurants and businesses.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

Men Would Rather Become Assassins

Than Go to Therapy

It’s possible that the fights in “The Gray Man” are cool. No one will ever know. Edited by a blender with meth addiction and shot while the sun was on time out, almost all the copious brawling is nearly indecipherable.

Still, somehow Netflix’s latest attempt to bust blocks at home remains in the general vicinity of a good time.

Movie review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

REED MOORE >>

Don’t want to risk contracting the BA.5 Omicron subvariant in a movie theater? Catch “The Gray Man” on Netflix.

The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

Local — Good news: There are just three people on ventilators for COVID in Douglas County, as of July 21. Bad news: Douglas County COVID case counts are significantly higher than this time last year, prompting UNMC’s Dr. James Lawler to warn against throwing caution to the wind. “We need to get up to date on vaccines and … take those precautions in high-risk indoor environments to prevent the spread,” Lawler said. “If we don’t do these things then the fall is going to be unfortunately ugly again.”

Good news: There are just three people on ventilators for COVID in Douglas County, as of July 21. Bad news: Douglas County COVID case counts are significantly higher than this time last year, prompting UNMC’s Dr. James Lawler to warn against throwing caution to the wind. “We need to get up to date on vaccines and … take those precautions in high-risk indoor environments to prevent the spread,” Lawler said. “If we don’t do these things then the fall is going to be unfortunately ugly again.” National — For those living under a rock: President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID. Here’s how Biden’s prognosis is different from that of former President Donald Trump’s in 2020 — and what that says about the state of COVID prevention and treatment, according to Scientific American.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit CovidTests.gov.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on July 22. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

The OPPD’s North Omaha Station was slated to stop burning coal in 2023 — but it appears the coal burning will continue through the end of 2026, according to OPPD Vice Chair Eric Williams. Click here to check out NOISE’s interview with Williams.

Renovations totaling $570,000 are coming to South O’s Brown Park, according to WOWT.

Two Amazon warehouse facilities are newly constructed, reach a combined 400,000 square feet, and are devoid signs of business activity.

An American Immigration Council report (click here for a visual representation) finds immigrant workers play an essential role in America’s food and labor landscape. According to the report, Omaha is one of five cities with the greatest need for meat and dairy workers.

AROUND NEBRASKA

PORTRAIT OF A PET

This is Puffs, a 3-year-old male guinea pig. If you’re a fan of squeaks, soft snuggles, and popcorning (when piggies get all happy and jump up and down), click here to learn more about adopting this little fellow.

Every Friday, the newsletter rains cats, dogs, bunnies and birds because Reed Moore is collaborating with the Nebraska Humane Society to bring you your end-of-week cuteness fix — and an opportunity to adopt your new best friend. That’s right, every little (or big) guy/gal Reed Moore features will be up for adoption.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Maximum portion of American parents who would

give up social media to see their kids more: 1/4

Source: Amazon (Seattle)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

MOORE FUNNIES >>

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com