The OPD’s domestic violence unit is investigating District 2 Councilwoman Juanita Johnson.

Medical marijuana proponents get a victory when a U.S. district court judge rules that Nebraska must suspend its multi-county signature requirement for ballot initiatives.

In a contentious 4-3 vote, the Lincoln City Council rescinds a Fairness Ordinance that extended legal protections of gender identity and sexual orientation.

The $2.3 Billion Question: Who Leads the Way in Tackling Omaha’s Housing Problems?

Children, parents and community members sketch their neighborhoods at an open house in North Omaha. Photo courtesy of the City of Omaha.

Will the communities most affected be heard? And will the city, philanthropists, nonprofits or whomever ends up in charge follow old formulas to battle an old problem, or will they try something new?

By Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric dose appears to be effective for kids under age 5. The FDA posted its analysis of the Pfizer vaccine ahead of a meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, when its vaccine advisory committee will vote on whether regulators should approve it. The Biden administration began allowing pharmacies and states to order the pediatric doses last week.

The OPD’s domestic violence unit is investigating District 2 Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, 6 News reports. Kay LeFlore, who owns LeFlore’s Fashions in North Omaha, says he and Johnson dated, but broke up two years ago. LeFlore says Johnson threw a jar candle at him while he was trying to escort her away from his store.

Final preparations are underway for the College World Series, which kicks off Thursday, June 16. With short staff and rising gas prices, the picture doesn’t look completely rosy, but businesses in the area say they’re confident that fans will still be hitting the road to Omaha.

Two Omaha-area superintendents are getting contract extensions and salary raises. Westside Community Schools Superintendent Mike Lucas and Elkhorn Public Schools Superintendent Bary Habrock both received another year on their contract, as well as a 3% salary increase.

Last year, an abundance of school supplies was donated to the Omaha Education Association. This year, newly hired teachers will get a free “shopping day” for their classrooms. The school-supply giveaway is open to new teachers in Bellevue, Millard, Ralston, La Vista, Westside, and Omaha Public Schools.

A U.S. district court judge rules that Nebraska must temporarily suspend its multi-county signature requirement for ballot initiatives. Under current law, any referendum or initiative campaign must collect 5% of signatures in 38 of the 93 counties. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and the ACLU filed a lawsuit in May, claiming it violated the 14th Amendment by giving undue influence to less-populated counties.

It’s been 12-years since a Nebraskan made the National Association of Realtors’ “30 Under 30” list. But Omaha-based Kail Walker has changed that, having racked up $12.2 million in sales and sealing 56 deals in the Omaha and Lincoln areas. Walker has also started an entrepreneurial networking program called riseOMA.

Gov. Pete Ricketts cancels a fundraising appearance for Connecticut Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski, amid scheduled protests over Ricketts’ stance on abortion. Stefanowski’s campaign says Ricketts had a scheduling conflict.

In a contentious 4-3 vote, the Lincoln City Council rescinds a Fairness Ordinance it passed in February. The ordinance extended city code protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation but had come under fire from some members of the trans community who believe they would be targeted by those opposed to such an ordinance.

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, June 14, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the proceedings. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets from the City Council, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of Americans who support equipping

manual laborers with AI-controlled robotic exoskeletons: 33

Source: Pew Research Center

