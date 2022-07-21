Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Westside Community Schools sues the Douglas County treasurer for allegedly neglecting to reimburse millions in incorrectly calculated payments.

Gov. Pete Ricketts is the second-largest donor to a super PAC committed to sinking the senate campaign of Missouri Republican Eric Greitens, who’s faced sexual assault and physical abuse allegations.

Malcolm X isn’t in the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Omahans say that must change.

Omaha’s Best Bloody Marys

In the Big O, a Bloody Mary is not just a drink; it is an experience.

By Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

Relief Money: COVID-19 financial relief funds are coming to Nebraska child care centers. And $1 million in recovery money will go toward renovating South O’s Plaza de la Raza, which hosts the city’s annual Cinco de Mayo festival and Mexican Independence Day celebration.

COVID-19 financial relief funds are coming to Nebraska child care centers. And $1 million in recovery money will go toward renovating South O’s Plaza de la Raza, which hosts the city’s annual Cinco de Mayo festival and Mexican Independence Day celebration. Across the Country: Here are some symptoms of the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant, which is responsible for around 80% of new infections in the U.S. Want to know more about dominant strains of COVID-19 over the past few months? Check out the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, and scroll down to the graphic.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit covid.gov/tests.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:21 a.m. on July 21. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

“We should not even have to ask”: Malcolm X isn’t in the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Omahans say that needs to change.

Westside Community Schools sues the Douglas County treasurer for allegedly neglecting to reimburse millions in payments that were incorrectly calculated for three years, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Don’t have a World-Herald subscription? Click here to get the story from the Nebraska Examiner.

The Omaha FBI office plans to host a diversity agent recruitment event on Aug. 3, seeking to improve representation in the bureau.

Attorney and civil rights advocate Anita Hill will be the featured speaker for the Women’s Fund of Omaha’s annual Lead the Change celebration.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Ben Sasse is one of 16 senators — a bipartisan group — sponsoring legislation seeking to clarify how Congress counts Electoral College votes in a presidential election. The legislation comes after former President Donald Trump and some of his advisors asked then-Vice President Mike Pence to disregard certified votes for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Gov. Pete Ricketts gives $250,000 to Show Me Values, a super PAC committed to sinking the senate campaign of Missouri Republican Eric Greitens, who faced sexual assault allegations in 2018 and has been accused of physically abusing his family. Ricketts is the second-largest donor to the organization, according to Politico.

Here’s what election fundraising looks like in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, in light of the rare June special election.

FACT OF THE DAY

Portion of U.S. adults who say their ideal relationship is non-monogamous: 1/3

