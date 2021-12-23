Thousands of Omahans rely on the bus, including many with disabilities.

Happy Festivus (For the Rest of Us)



The Feats of Strength are what today’s news enjoys the most: Coach John Cook and Huskers’ team members test positive for the coronavirus, beginning on Dec. 24, masks will be strongly recommended — not required — inside Lincoln Public Schools middle and high school buildings, and friends and family remember Kimera Bartee, a Major League Baseball player and Creighton Bluejays alum who died earlier this week.



Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Percentage change since 2016 in the wild reindeer population: −13%

Source: CARMA Network (Whitehorse, Yukon)

Around Omaha

Clarence Werner, who founded Omaha-based truckload carrier Werner Enterprises, Inc., agrees to pay $486,900 to the federal government for buying large portions of his company’s stock without properly reporting it.

Friends and family fondly remember Kimera Bartee, a professional baseball player and Creighton Bluejays alum who died earlier this week at age 49.

Omaha police are looking into the killing of 14-year-old Isabella Santiago, who they say was shot to death in Omaha on Wednesday night.

Bellevue police announce the arrest of 23-year-old Carlos Ornelas Ramirez, an Omaha Public Schools security guard who was booked on charges of sexual assault of a child.

Around Nebraska

In Case You Missed It: Nebraska Public Power District intends to be decarbonized by the year 2050.

State Sen. Ben Hansen, a member of the Republican party representing District 16, is running for reelection.

Beginning on Dec. 24, masks will be strongly recommended — not required — inside Lincoln Public Schools middle and high school buildings. Masks will remain mandatory for students and staff in elementary schools.

Huskers’ Volleyball Roundup: Coach John Cook and team members test positive for the coronavirus, and Kelly Hunter is promoted from volunteer assistant coach to full-time assistant coach.

Former Lincoln Police Sgt. Angela Sands plans to file a lawsuit against the Lincoln Police Department, which she says terminated her because she got vocal about discriminatory behavior within the department.

Dive deep into the Dec. 15 storms with Omaha World-Herald weather and climate reporter Nancy Gaarder.

Good Morning, released Dec. 3, is a realization of the music the band always knew it could make — pairing the DIY approach of their early releases with a refined songwriting style tracing back to the early-2000s Omaha indie scene.



Feature by Sam Crisler. Published in The Reader.

