World Puppetry Day

Today’s news informs us that this art form is almost as old as civilization itself.



Creighton women’s basketball makes it to the Sweet 16 for the first time in history, Gov. Pete Ricketts says he and his father donated a combined $600K to dark money group Conservative Nebraska, and GOP Sen. Ben Sasse has doubts about the record of the first Black female Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Nebraska Prison Officials Wrote a Bill to Release Inmates Earlier. They’re Applying the Law in a Way that Doesn’t Do So.

Prison officials now shorten an inmate’s final release date, but never change the day that prisoner becomes eligible for parole.

The result: Thousands of prisoners sentenced under the law have potentially stayed in prison days, weeks or months longer than the law’s authors intended.

Story by Natalia Alamdari. Originally published in Flatwater Free Press. Republished in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Given the worldwide rise in COVID-19 cases, coronavirus coverage will continue on a daily basis for the foreseeable future. The BA.2 variant is a new concern.

But if you’re sick (no pun intended) of our Christmas-colored COVID-19 graphics, you’re in luck: We’re swapping those out for a COVID-19 Dashboard from the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. Check ‘er out below.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 6:20 a.m. on March 21. For the latest stats, click the above image, which sends you to the graphic on the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

AROUND NEBRASKA

No City Council: The Omaha City Council doesn’t meet this week. Next meeting is March 29.

The Omaha City Council doesn’t meet this week. Next meeting is March 29. ARPA: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will vote on proposals for ARPA spending, including $800,000 for a Ronald McDonald House treatment center and $498,000 for mental health initiatives at Millard Public School.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will vote on proposals for ARPA spending, including $800,000 for a Ronald McDonald House treatment center and $498,000 for mental health initiatives at Millard Public School. Affordable Housing Action Plan: The board will discuss a proposal to include Bennington, Valley and Waterloo in the City of Omaha’s Affordable Housing Action Plan.

Photo by Chris Bowling

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. The Douglas County Board meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

FACT OF THE DAY

from Harper’s Index

Portion of Americans who have recently skipped medical care because they couldn’t afford it: 3/10

Source: Gallup

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

