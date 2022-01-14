Flip (well, click) through the pages of The Reader

and El Perico‘s January 2022 print edition.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Dress Up Your Pet Day: Today’s news thinks every pet should dress for success and strut its stuff. Photo below: Omaha-based cat Kevin Bowling dons an elf hat during the holiday season. According to Kevin’s human, News Editor Chris Bowling, “He is Santa’s worst little helper.”



As COVID cases hit another peak, Nebraska Medicine enacts crisis standards of care, a widely shared text message tells people to vote for “solid conservative patriots” for the Westside school board, and in his last State of the State address, Gov. Pete Ricketts proposes an income tax cut for corporations and Nebraska’s highest earners.



Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Rank of 2020 among years with the highest

number of recorded deaths by overdose: 1

Source: National Center for Health Statistics

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.

The number of vaccines administered has significantly decreased from previous listings, because Douglas County changed the figure to reflect the number of county residents who’ve received shots, as opposed to how many vaccines have been administered.

Around Omaha

A widely shared text message tells people to vote for “solid conservative patriots” for the Westside school board, and bashes critical race theory.

Federal prosecutors recommend home detention, not jail time, for Omaha-based Brandon Straka, who filmed himself engaging in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack and has a large social media following.

A new piece of legislation follows allegations of child abuse and neglect against Rosewood Academy.

A 2009 state law made Nebraska’s gun-crime penalties more rigid, and moved hundreds of gun cases from federal to state courts — on taxpayers’ dime.

Democrat Alisha Shelton files to represent Nebraska’s 2nd District in the U.S. Congress. If Shelton wins, she’ll be the first Black woman to represent the state in Congress.

“The transparency has just been backwards on this whole entire project”: Members of the City Council have unanswered questions about Omaha’s library project.

Around Nebraska

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

