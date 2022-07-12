Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Eighteen months after the Crossroads Mall demolition, the status of its replacement remains unclear.

Despite infighting, the new chair of the Nebraska Republican Party hopes to expand support for the party.

Preparations are underway for this year’s Nebraska State Fair.

The Cheerful Subversive Strikes Again

Omaha’s Dan Mirvish tackles the missing Watergate tapes in his latest film.

By Leo Adam Biga. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

The CDC says the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron is driving infections and reinfections across the country. Hospitalizations are up 4.5% from last week nationwide, with 810 new positive cases in Douglas County (not counting at-home tests).

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit CovidTests.gov.

This graphic is updated as of 9:20 a.m. on July 13. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

The Crossroads Mall was demolished 18 months ago. In April, a spokesperson for the developers said construction would heat up in the next 30 days. In May, the developers had nothing to share. Weeks later, people could only see weeds. What’s going on?

Omaha and Fremont receive $10 million in housing grants for recovery from the “bomb cyclone” floods in March 2019. Two hundred thirty-one housing units are expected to be built across five projects using the money.

A change to the city’s charter, proposed by Mayor Jean Stothert, would allow the mayor to remain in power while traveling. Proponents of the change say remote work is doable, but City Council President Pete Festersen says he’s concerned about the city’s ability to function during a crisis.

Omaha ForUs, a new nonprofit group, is creating an LGBTQ+ community center. The group’s director of programs says just seven of the country’s 50 biggest cities are without a metro-area LGBTQ+ center –– Omaha is one of them. Omaha ForUs aims to raise $75,000 in 75 days, with a temporary space opening by the end of this year.

On July 11, Reed Moore reported that the Nebraska Republican Party convention was full of infighting, leading to a slew of resignations and the ousting of the party’s chairman. The new party chair Eric Underwood says he’s confident the party can broaden its base.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says he’s been unsuccessful in fighting a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the National Guard. A federal court has rejected challenges to the mandate, but Ricketts says he will continue his efforts.

Central Community College, in Grand Island, receives a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor that will go toward creating an apprenticeship hub with Northeast and Southeast Community Colleges and other partners. The coalition will serve 59 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

Preparations are underway for this year’s Nebraska State Fair, set to begin August 26. There will be over 60 food vendors, 400 commercial vendors and a multitude of games and concerts.

The Board of County Commissioners is meeting today, July 12, and local government reporter Anton Johnson will have the details tomorrow, July 13. Click here to learn about what’s slated to happen at today’s meeting, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board meeting.

From Harper’s Index

Percentage of Americans who believe calories

from alcohol are different from other calories: 53

Source: American Addiction Centers (Brentwood, Tenn.)

