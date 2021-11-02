Falling Through the Cracks

Catherine Brauer’s kids returned from day care hungry and bruised,
but she sent them there for a better future.

Story by Leah Cates. Published on omahajobs.com and in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Deviled Egg Day

Today’s news wants to know who’s ready for a potluck: A North Omaha street and museum are named in honor of Ernie Chambers, Do Space might be done away with, and an architect quits in protest over a proposed $1.5-billion California dormitory, conceived of by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, that wouldn’t have windows in 94% of its units.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

  1. Portion of new U.S. hires who are in occupations that typically require at least a bachelor’s degree: 3/4
  2. Portion of U.S. adults who do not have a bachelor’s degree: 2/3
  3. Of Black U.S. adults who do not: 4/5

Sources: 1. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; 2. & 3. U.S. Census Bureau

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Follow Anton for Local Government News

The Omaha City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important items from today’s agenda.

Reed Moore Presents a Film Review: 
Last Night in Soho Ain’t So-So,
It’s So Slow and So Blows

The “big reveal” in writer/director Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho is the single most unintentionally hilarious film moment of 2021, says Reader critic Ryan Syrek.

The Daily Funny

Comic by Jen Sorensen. To see more daily funnies, click the image.

