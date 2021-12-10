Around the country, the labor market is tightening — and nowhere more so than Nebraska, which leads the nation in lowest unemployment. In low-wage industries, in which immigrants dominate the workforce, labor shortages are forcing employers to the bargaining table, and empowered workers are banding together to demand change.



Story by El Perico and The Reader

Human Rights Day



Today’s news urges us all to treat every person with the right to life, liberty, property and the pursuit of happiness: In a unanimous decision, a federal court jury finds Chadron State College failed to support a student raped on campus, a third of teachers who responded to a Nebraska State Education Association survey plan to stop teaching at the school year’s close, and state employees knew Nebraska would foot the bill for deploying troopers to the Texas-Mexico border during the summer, according to correspondence acquired by the Omaha World-Herald.

Amount West Virginia will pay prospective residents to move to the state: $12,000

Cozy up for a playful hour of literary realness, imagination and learning while listening to special holiday stories read by local Drag King, Andrew Genius.

