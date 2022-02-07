Omaha’s Black History
As Black History Month kicks off, take a look back at The Reader‘s extensive, but in no way exhaustive, timeline revealing how the past is always informing the future.
By Lynn Sanchez
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Today’s news is all about showing our friends that we’re thinking of them by bringing back the charm of snail mail: The Nebraska Board of Education rejects a motion to permanently desert the writing of health education standards, Nebraska Medicine is resuming non-emergency surgeries and procedures, and Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen sends a PowerPoint presentation resisting claims of 2020 election fraud to every Nebraska state senator.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
- Factor by which someone born in 2020 will likely experience more river floods and droughts than someone born in 1960: 3
- By which they will likely experience more heat waves: 7
Source: Wim Thiery, Vrije Universiteit Brussel (Belgium)
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- Nebraska Medicine is resuming non-emergency surgeries and procedures that were pushed back as a result of the coronavirus surge, but a Bryan Health doctor says the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over yet.
- There’s still a push to get North Omahans vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Lawmakers are hoping to make major tax cuts — but the cost of COVID-19, particularly caring for Nebraskans who are vulnerable, might stop them in their tracks.
- From case counts to ICU capacity, here are 12 charts representing the coronavirus in Omaha and Nebraska.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- 1st Sky Omaha chats with Matthew Hansen, the editor of Flatwater Free Press.
- An empty lot at 39th and Dodge streets might transform into a $27 million apartment complex.
- There’s an increasing number of teenage victims and perpetrators in fatal acts of gun violence, according to this Omaha World-Herald article.
- In Case You Missed It: Check out bestselling author and Omaha native Roxane Gay’s opinion piece for the New York Times on why she’s removing her podcast from Spotify, and millions of dollars in ARPA money might be used to build a mental health center for individuals in trouble with the law.
- Learn about the first Black representative in the Nebraska Legislature: Matthew Oliver Ricketts.
- Local students compete in the African American History Challenge and Nebraska Black History Art Contest.
- North Korean missile tests keep things busy at Offutt Air Force Base.
Around Nebraska
- Latest in the Legislature: Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen sends a PowerPoint presentation resisting claims of 2020 election fraud to every Nebraska state senator. The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors votes to oppose any attempts by state legislators to restrict how many casinos can be in Nebraska. With Legislative Bill 446, state Sen. Matt Hansen pushes back against Gov. Pete Ricketts’ plan not to apply for more federal emergency rental aid.
- K-12 Education: The Nebraska Board of Education rejects a motion to permanently desert the writing of health education standards. Local school districts are trying to recruit teachers by giving them benefits such as free college tuition.
- A Colorado group’s request to purchase and revamp the former Scoular grain company headquarters raises questions about whether tax increment financing is being used for the right purposes.
- According to attorneys for indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, the congressman was confused, as opposed to lying.
- An animal rights group wants staff terminations at and a federal investigation into the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Meat Animal Research Center in Clay Center, Nebraska.
- A Lincoln East High School athlete signs an NIL (name, image and likeness) deal to support foster care children, according to KLKN.
This Week in Your Local Government:
Douglas County Corrections
Update and City Development
Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson
- Douglas County Corrections: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will receive a monthly report on the Department of Corrections from Director Mike Myers during Tuesday’s meeting. The department has struggled to retain staff throughout the pandemic, and experienced an “unprecedented” number of staff out with Covid cases in January, according to the report.
- Polling place agreement: The county board will also vote on an agreement with Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse to designate polling places.
- City Council: The Omaha City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss various city planning items, including an amendment to the Urban Development Element of the Master Plan to expand the Present Development Zone, which is used to identify public improvements needed for growing parts of the city.
Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Feb. 8, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Daily Funny
