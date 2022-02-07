Collage by Chris Bowling

Omaha’s Black History

 As Black History Month kicks off, take a look back at The Reader‘s extensive, but in no way exhaustive, timeline revealing how the past is always informing the future.

By Lynn Sanchez

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Today’s news is all about showing our friends that we’re thinking of them by bringing back the charm of snail mail: The Nebraska Board of Education rejects a motion to permanently desert the writing of health education standards, Nebraska Medicine is resuming non-emergency surgeries and procedures, and Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen sends a PowerPoint presentation resisting claims of 2020 election fraud to every Nebraska state senator.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

  1. Factor by which someone born in 2020 will likely experience more river floods and droughts than someone born in 1960: 3
  2. By which they will likely experience more heat waves: 7

Source: Wim Thiery, Vrije Universiteit Brussel (Belgium)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require
masks, vaccination and social distancing.

  • Nebraska Medicine is resuming non-emergency surgeries and procedures that were pushed back as a result of the coronavirus surge, but a Bryan Health doctor says the fight against COVID-19 isn’t over yet.    
  • There’s still a push to get North Omahans vaccinated against COVID-19.
  • Lawmakers are hoping to make major tax cuts — but the cost of COVID-19, particularly caring for Nebraskans who are vulnerable, might stop them in their tracks.
  • From case counts to ICU capacity, here are 12 charts representing the coronavirus in Omaha and Nebraska.

For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government:
Douglas County Corrections
Update and City Development

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Feb. 8, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon. 
