(Originally published Jan. 21, 2022)
‘We Are All Running on Empty’
Omaha Public Schools teachers say they’re exhausted, fearful and lacking support from the district amid ongoing staffing shortages and rising coronavirus cases.
Story by Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member.
Published in The Reader.
Today’s news wishes we all could experience the excitement dogs do when encountering these furry fellas: The state’s seven-day coronavirus case average has never been higher, Gretna High School is forced to yield its 2021 Class A state football title, and the pilots on a United Airlines flight smell smoke, so they make an emergency landing — at the Lincoln Airport.
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Minimum number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that have been
made available to U.S. zoo animals: 11,000
Source: Zoetis (Parsippany, N.J.)
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the "Thing To Do" section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content.
masks, vaccination and social distancing.
- The state’s seven-day coronavirus case average has never been higher.
- An increasing number of children are being hospitalized for the coronavirus.
- Read Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse’s brief opposing Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s appeal for an injunction to bar Omaha’s mask mandate.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- Gretna High School is forced to yield its 2021 Class A state football title for competing with an ineligible player.
- Thelma Sutcliffe, the Omaha woman who was the oldest living person in the U.S., dies at age 115.
- Here’s the latest on the downtown library move.
- Check out 1st Sky Omaha‘s second episode of the season, featuring a guest appearance by local music artist Marcey Yates.
Around Nebraska
- Plans to treat an environmentally hazardous waste pile in Mead are in the works, according to KETV NewsWatch 7.
- A couple from Brooklyn, New York, is accused by the Nebraska attorney general of committing a $59.6 million Medicaid fraud involving several Nebraska nursing homes.
- There’s a new CEO of CHI Health: E.J. Kuiper.
- The pilots on a United Airlines flight smell smoke on their way from Las Vegas to Newark, New Jersey. So they make an emergency landing — at the Lincoln Airport.
- Here’s the latest in Nebraska Public Media‘s coverage of the controversy surrounding a proposed canal from Colorado to Nebraska.
- Latest in the Legislature: Nebraska is close to endorsing a controversial convention of states, a conservative senator changes his mind on medical marijuana, a proposal would end Nebraska’s status as the sole state with a Legislature that’s officially nonpartisan, city and state law enforcement push back against a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed handguns without permits, another bill would ensure patients who want unproven stem cell treatments are informed the therapies aren’t approved by federal regulators, and here are the reproductive rights bills to keep an eye on, according to I Be Black Girl’s reproductive justice organizer Michaela Atkins.
