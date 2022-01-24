(Originally published Jan. 21, 2022)

Omaha Public Schools teachers say they’re exhausted, fearful and lacking support from the district amid ongoing staffing shortages and rising coronavirus cases.

Story by Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member.

Published in The Reader.

The state’s seven-day coronavirus case average has never been higher.

An increasing number of children are being hospitalized for the coronavirus.

Read Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse’s brief opposing Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson’s appeal for an injunction to bar Omaha’s mask mandate.

Around Omaha

Gretna High School is forced to yield its 2021 Class A state football title for competing with an ineligible player.

Thelma Sutcliffe, the Omaha woman who was the oldest living person in the U.S., dies at age 115.

Here’s the latest on the downtown library move.

Check out 1st Sky Omaha‘s second episode of the season, featuring a guest appearance by local music artist Marcey Yates.

Around Nebraska

