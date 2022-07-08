Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy Be a Kid Again Day

Reed Moore’s plans for this celebration: Root beer in a bottle, bubble gum and comic books.

Eppley Airfield receives a $20 million grant from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Omaha gets its first new fire station in 20 years.

Nebraskans will likely vote on raising the minimum wage and implementing voter ID restrictions this fall, with a vote on medical marijuana looking uncertain.

The Future Is Female, Male, Both, and Neither

Movie dialogue that’s quotable is cute and all, but I crave dialogue that sticks like an ice pick in my temporal lobe. Make it hurt. Make it so I won’t forget. Can’t forget. For the rest of my life, I will carry words from “Neptune Frost,” an intersexual, sci-fi, musical movie poem, inside a brain wrinkle, scarred on my heart: “Imagining hell is a privilege.”

Film review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

New research from Intermountain Healthcare suggests that people who regularly practice water-only intermittent fasting experience less severe symptoms of COVID-19. Researchers say it’s likely because of the ways fasting affects the human body, although more research is needed to be certain.

The researchers stress that intermittent fasting is not a substitute for vaccinations.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit CovidTests.gov.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:21 a.m. on July 8. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

Eppley Airfield receives a $20 million grant from the bipartisan infrastructure law. The Omaha Airport Authority says it will spend the funds on widening the roadway and add a lane next to the curb. There will also be a canopy covering the road between the terminal and a garage. Construction is expected to begin next year.

A report ranks Omaha 13th among the nation’s most competitive rental markets, based on an analysis of the first four months of the year. One local developer says it’s because of high job growth and high single-family home prices.

Omaha’s first new fire station in 20 years is open. Near 34th and Q, the new Station 31 replaces the Station 31 that was built in 1949. The new Station 31 is named for Mayor Jean Stothert’s late first husband, Dr. Joseph Stothert, who was once the medical director for the Omaha Fire Department.

The Tri-Faith Initiative is hosting a walk on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 to promote diversity and peace. The walk will take place at the interfaith campus that houses the American Muslim Center, Countryside Community Church, and Temple Israel.

Two initiatives appear likely to qualify for a vote on this November’s ballot, with one hanging in the balance. Organizers trying to raise the minimum wage in Nebraska and implement voter ID requirements say they have more than enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. The campaign to legalize medical marijuana says it has barely enough signatures, but it’s unclear whether they’re all valid.

This Saturday, July 9, the Nebraska Republican Party holds its convention in Kearney. But six high-profile party officials and activists were denied credentials. Aaron Sanderford of the Nebraska Examiner looks at why.

Congressman-elect Mike Flood will take his U.S. House seat Tuesday, July 12. Flood will take his oath of office in the U.S. Capitol.

Meet Tink, a gray, medium-haired tabby. She’s 2 years and 1 month old and weighs 11 pounds. This princess wants to be the only pet in a home of adults. She’s shy at first, but warms up quickly, and once she’s settled in will want to keep you company during the day. If you think Tink is the right fit for you, click here to fill out an adoption application.

Every Friday, the newsletter rains cats, dogs, bunnies and birds because Reed Moore is collaborating with the Nebraska Humane Society to bring you your end-of-week cuteness fix –– and an opportunity to adopt your new best friend. That’s right, every little (or big) guy/gal Reed Moore features will be up for adoption.

From Harper’s Index

Percentage by which

after-hours work has increased: 28

Source: Microsoft (Redmond, Wash.)

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

