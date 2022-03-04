(Originally published March 3, 2021)

The contract for deed or rent-to-own option is marketed as a way for people who can’t get a conventional mortgage to realize the dream of owning a home. But more often than not, buyers do not end up as homeowners. And most Midwestern states provide little, if any, consumer protection to prevent abuse.



By Steve Vockrodt, Midwest Newsroom investigative editor, and Laura Zeigler, KCUR community engagement editor. This story comes from the Midwest Newsroom, an investigative journalism collaboration including KCUR 89.3, IPR, Nebraska Public Media News, St. Louis Public Radio and NPR.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Anthem Day

Today’s news takes a look at “The Star-Spangled Banner” and its role in America from Fort McHenry to Jimi Hendrix and Colin Kaepernick: The University of Nebraska Medical Center will be a major player in the “Test to Treat” program announced by President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech, the Henry Doorly Zoo shuts down its aviary because a nearby backyard bird flock has avian influenza, and conservative lobbying group Nebraska Family Alliance gets enough petition signatures to threaten the Lincoln City Council’s recently approved “Fairness Ordinance,” which, among other changes, bans discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Percentage increase since August in Google searches

for “how to send a resignation email”: 3,450



Sources: Google (Mountain View, Calif.)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

A bill introduced in the state Legislature would make local health departments get approval from the state prior to putting in place a directed health measure related to an epidemic or pandemic. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is the sole county health department that can issue a directed health measure without the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ approval.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center will be a major player in the “Test to Treat” program announced by President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech, as Omaha health care leaders develop guidance for pharmacies to use nationwide.

Programs serving individuals without food and housing should get their fair share of pandemic recovery funds, according to advocates.

5.8% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

The Daily Funny

Click the image to see the full Doonesbury

comic by Garry Trudeau, plus more daily funnies.

Advertisement