Happy National Winnie the Pooh Day: Today’s news invites us all to relive our childhoods with the lovable Pooh Bear and his honey jar: GOP state Sen. Mike Flood is running to take indicted Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s seat, Omaha City Council members Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton and Don Rowe join Attorney General Doug Peterson’s lawsuit against Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse, and Nebraska Medicine’s Dr. Dan Johnson, a critical care specialist, invites the council members, along with Mayor Jean Stothert, to tour the hospital’s COVID-19 wards.

Average amount of outstanding student debt

owed by U.S. public school teachers: $56,900 Average salary of a U.S. public school teacher: $65,090



As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

The number of vaccines administered has significantly decreased from previous listings, because Douglas County changed the figure to reflect the number of county residents who’ve received shots, as opposed to how many vaccines have been administered.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

The Rev. Michael Gutgsell, a former chancellor for the Roman Catholic Church’s Archdiocese of Omaha, is charged with yet another count of theft.

Four local school districts — Omaha, Millard, Gretna and Springfield Platteview — file suit against the Sarpy County treasurer for allegedly neglecting to repay over $6.5 million in tax payments, following three years of being underpaid.

Two local business owners, brothers Steven and Adam Braithwaite, are sentenced to prison for breaching worker safety standards before a 2015 railcar explosion resulting in two employee deaths.

The Open Door Mission desperately needs volunteers. Here’s how you can help.

“I’ve lived in a few cities, and I’ve never seen anything like it”: Read about the work of the Omaha 360 anti-gun violence coalition.

The Orpheum Tower is purchased by a national buyer, who’d like to remain private.

Around Nebraska

State Sen. Mike Flood, a Republican, is running to take indicted Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s seat.

Almost 60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. paid a visit to Lincoln.

A Nebraska meatpacking plant worker dies after sustaining an injury on the job.

In Case You Missed It: Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation seeks to bring healing to Whiteclay, Nebraska.

The City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting today, so Reed Moore has nothing to report on the local government scene.

