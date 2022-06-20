Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy National Bald Eagle Appreciation Day

Reed Moore notes that, according to A-Z Animals, Nebraska reintroduced bald eagles about 20 years ago, and their population has rebounded to 209 birds as of April.

Got little kids? Coronavirus vaccinations for children as young as 6 months are slated to be available in Douglas County starting Tuesday, June 21.

The Federal Election Commission sends state Sen. Mike Flood’s campaign a letter stating several donations reported by the campaign exceeded the $2,900 federal contribution limit for individuals — a software “glitch” is responsible for the errors, according to a campaign consultant for Flood.

Nebraska’s attorney general and state auditor are examining whether over $260,000 in funds donated to History Nebraska were mishandled by outgoing director and CEO Trevor Jones.

‘It’s a Blessing to Be Here This Year’: How Omaha Residents Celebrated Juneteenth

The weekend brings parade-goers to North 24th Street, the sweet aroma of barbecue brisket fries and homemade sweets in a sea of Black-owned businesses at Taste of North Omaha — and even a steampunk tea-party debut.

By Isa Luzarraga. Published in The Reader.



COVID-19 UPDATE

And here's how you can improve your chances of remaining COVID-free, and keep others healthy, at the College World Series, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

If you're not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home at-home COVID tests, visit CovidTests.gov.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit CovidTests.gov.

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on June 20. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

NOISE presents the latest on the 2022 City Charter Convention — click here to take a deep dive.

The city is slated to hit 100 degrees today, June 20, but storms and cooler weather may follow.

“If you put your ears to the wall you could hear the buzzing”: Approximately 6,000 bees are safely relocated from inside the walls of a couple’s century-old home, according to the Associated Press.

Here’s the hub for the latest NCAA coverage of the College World Series.

The Federal Election Commission sends state Sen. Mike Flood’s campaign a letter that states several donations reported by the campaign exceeded the $2,900 federal contribution limit for individuals. A campaign consultant for Flood says a software “glitch” is to blame for the errors.

Nebraska’s attorney general and state auditor are exploring whether over $260,000 in funds donated to History Nebraska were mishandled by outgoing director and CEO Trevor Jones, who recently announced he’s resigning effective July 1, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

“We’re still here in the rain and the heat”: As the July 7 deadline approaches, here’s the latest on the petition drive to get medical marijuana on the ballot.

Highway Plan: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday, June 21, on the proposed One and Six Year Highway Plan 2023-2028. Douglas County engineer Tom Doyle will present the project.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday, June 21, on the proposed One and Six Year Highway Plan 2023-2028. Douglas County engineer Tom Doyle will present the project. ARPA: The County Board will vote on two proposed ARPA projects: $50,000 for the North Omaha Cultural Center, and $130,000 for video surveillance at election drop boxes.

The County Board will vote on two proposed ARPA projects: $50,000 for the North Omaha Cultural Center, and $130,000 for video surveillance at election drop boxes. No City Council: The Omaha City Council will not meet this week. The next meeting is June 28.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Board of Commissioners agenda for Tuesday, June 21, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m.

From Harper’s Index

Rank of 2021 among years since Roe v. Wade in which

the most abortion laws were passed in state legislatures: 1

Source: Guttmacher Institute (NYC)

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

