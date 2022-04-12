Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: State senators kill a bill that would have expanded eligibility for food stamps to people convicted of certain drug offenses, a Black businessman files a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Omaha, and Creighton University reneges on its decision to give the go-ahead to a conservative student group’s on-campus political event after learning more information about it.

In Caring for Omaha’s Most Absent Kids, Many Still Fall Through the Cracks

The GOALS Center addresses attendance and truancy issues for students in metro schools. But advocates say the absentee interventions aren’t reaching the students who need them most.

By Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member. Published in The Reader.

Philadelphia restarts its indoor mask mandate as cases creep up throughout the country — but, so far, Nebraska is spared a spike in COVID-19.

This graphic is updated as of 9:20 a.m. on April 11. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

Latest in the Legislature: A filibuster blocks a bill that would let people carry concealed guns without a permit. And state senators kill a bill that would have expanded eligibility for food stamps to people convicted of certain drug offenses.

A Hastings meat processing plant agrees to pay a $3,000 fine for neglecting to report injuries to workers, according to the Nebraska Examiner, so it wouldn’t have to pay increased premiums for workers compensation insurance.

Research from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has the potential to decrease the world’s consumption of digital energy by up to 5%, as well as keep up with the world’s growing need for digital memory, according to KLKN.

Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster gives his campaign $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. The amount given to him by individual donors and groups during that time? $113,000.

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, April 12, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

Portion of U.S. public companies that selectively report losses as profits: 1/7

Source: Kurt Gee, Pennsylvania State University (State College, Pa.)

