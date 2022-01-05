Music writer Tim McMahan looks forward (and backward)

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Trivia Day



Today’s news is all about wowing you with interesting stats, useless information and frivolous facts: Former President Donald Trump asks if any Republican wants to challenge District 2 Rep. Don Bacon, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s attempt to stave off a criminal trial is denied, and rural areas of the state are short on mental health care providers, according to a report from the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska.

Portion of adults who say it’s acceptable to fake one’s vaccination status to keep a job: 1/5 To eat at a restaurant: 1/5

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Omicron is responsible for over three-fourths of Nebraska’s positive coronavirus tests.

The Douglas County Health Department reports 926 COVID-19 cases in those 19 and under.

Douglas County hits a weekly high in coronavirus cases.

Check out the Lincoln Journal Star’s reporting on Nebraska’s COVID-19 surge.

Did you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card? Here’s what you can do.

Masking in schools: The LPS mask mandate returns. Ralston, OPS and Westside require masks. Millard recommends masks –– but doesn’t require them.

Percentages shifted from previous day because Nebraska population updated to reflect Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers.

Around Omaha

Former President Donald Trump asks if any Republican wants to challenge District 2 Rep. Don Bacon in November.

Shavonna Holman is reelected president of the Omaha Public Schools board, and Jane Erdenberger is reelected vice president.

Here’s why Omaha didn’t plow residential streets following Saturday’s snow, according to the 3 News Now investigators.

In Case You Missed It: The petition drive for a recall election of Valerie Fisher, Papillion La Vista Community Schools board member, doesn’t work out.

Around Nebraska

“We’re a mental health desert”: According to a report from the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska, rural areas of the state are short on mental health care providers.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s attempt to stave off a criminal trial is denied by a federal district court judge in California.

As the Nebraska Legislature prepares to kick off a new session, here’s what you need to know. One of the questions legislators are slated to discuss is whether to construct a $230 million prison.

In Case You Missed It: Lincoln and Omaha make CBS News’ list of The best places to live in the U.S.

The City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are on break, so Reed Moore has nothing to report on the local government scene.

