Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Happy Respect Your Cat Day

Reed Moore reminds us that the ancient Egyptians considered these fab felines sacred.

Today’s news: Learn what convicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s resignation might mean for the 2022 elections, Westside Community Schools’ diversity, equity and inclusion initiative makes progress, and the Nebraska Examiner tries to figure out why a former running mate, a former political mentor and over 12 former campaign staffers left gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster’s team.

Omaha-based cat Kevin Bowling resides with lead Reader reporter Chris Bowling, who respects his cat enough to give him the good pillows and blankets. Kevin expects nothing less and will stay snuggly today, but he encourages you to rise, shine and say he’s handsome.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

New Dining Options — and Two Fewer

Photo from Canteen Alley’s Facebook

Check out Sara Locke’s dining roundup, published in The Reader.

Not comfortable eating in a restaurant due to the ‘rona? Opt for takeout at Canteen Alley.

REED MOORE >>

The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

Check out nationwide vaccine stats and case rates as China prepares for its biggest city-wide lockdown since the pandemic started.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on March 28. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

AROUND NEBRASKA

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Photo by Chris Bowling

This week:

  • Epidemic Health Director: Under the municipal code, the Douglas County Health Director — currently Lindsay Huse — also serves as Omaha’s health director. On Tuesday, the Omaha City Council will consider a proposal to establish a special epidemic health director, who would have the authority to make decisions in the event of an epidemic. The Douglas County Board of Health voted to oppose taking authority away from the health director.
  • Mutual of Omaha HQ: The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a nearly $63 million TIF loan for Mutual of Omaha’s proposed new tower. The 800,000-square-foot office building will occupy the downtown library’s former site at 215 South 15th St., which Mutual of Omaha acquired in a land swap with the city.
  • More TIF: In addition to Mutual of Omaha, the City Council will hold public hearings on two more TIF requests. The CIP Saddle Creek redevelopment is requesting a $5.1 million TIF loan for a 195-unit apartment building with two commercial buildings north of Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. A nine-story mixed-use building at 37th and Farnam streets is also requesting a $6.5 million loan.
  • County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday to discuss allocating more ARPA funds to projects like mental health resources for immigrants and refugees, and to organizations like Together Inc. and the Women’s Center for Advancement.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, March 29, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

FACTS OF THE DAY

from Harper’s Index

Percentage increase since 2019 in ER visits for suicide attempts by adolescent boys since the start of the pandemic: 4

By adolescent girls: 51

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Atlanta)

*If you or a loved one is struggling, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

MOORE FUNNIES >>

TAKE CARE, AND
REED MOORE TOMORROW!

IN THE MEANTIME,
CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment