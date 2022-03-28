Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: Learn what convicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s resignation might mean for the 2022 elections, Westside Community Schools’ diversity, equity and inclusion initiative makes progress, and the Nebraska Examiner tries to figure out why a former running mate, a former political mentor and over 12 former campaign staffers left gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster’s team.

Omaha-based cat Kevin Bowling resides with lead Reader reporter Chris Bowling, who respects his cat enough to give him the good pillows and blankets. Kevin expects nothing less and will stay snuggly today, but he encourages you to rise, shine and say he’s handsome.

New Dining Options — and Two Fewer

Check out Sara Locke’s dining roundup, published in The Reader.

Not comfortable eating in a restaurant due to the ‘rona? Opt for takeout at Canteen Alley.



Check out nationwide vaccine stats and case rates as China prepares for its biggest city-wide lockdown since the pandemic started.

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on March 28. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

Westside Community Schools’ diversity, equity and inclusion initiative makes progress after being slowed down by COVID-19.

1st Sky Omaha sits down with Karlha Velásquez Rivas, associate publisher of El Perico, in addition to Flatwater Free Press Reporter Yanqi Xu.

In 1999, then 17-year-old Earnest Jackson was convicted of murder — a crime his family says he didn’t commit. Twenty-two years later, they’re still battling to get their son released from prison, with the support of state legislators.

Photo by Chris Bowling

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, March 29, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Percentage increase since 2019 in ER visits for suicide attempts by adolescent boys since the start of the pandemic: 4



By adolescent girls: 51



Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Atlanta)



*If you or a loved one is struggling, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

