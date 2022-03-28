Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
Happy Respect Your Cat Day
Reed Moore reminds us that the ancient Egyptians considered these fab felines sacred.
Today’s news: Learn what convicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s resignation might mean for the 2022 elections, Westside Community Schools’ diversity, equity and inclusion initiative makes progress, and the Nebraska Examiner tries to figure out why a former running mate, a former political mentor and over 12 former campaign staffers left gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster’s team.
New Dining Options — and Two Fewer
Check out Sara Locke’s dining roundup, published in The Reader.
Not comfortable eating in a restaurant due to the ‘rona? Opt for takeout at Canteen Alley.
Check out nationwide vaccine stats and case rates as China prepares for its biggest city-wide lockdown since the pandemic started.
AROUND OMAHA
- Westside Community Schools’ diversity, equity and inclusion initiative makes progress after being slowed down by COVID-19.
- 1st Sky Omaha sits down with Karlha Velásquez Rivas, associate publisher of El Perico, in addition to Flatwater Free Press Reporter Yanqi Xu.
- In 1999, then 17-year-old Earnest Jackson was convicted of murder — a crime his family says he didn’t commit. Twenty-two years later, they’re still battling to get their son released from prison, with the support of state legislators.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- Convicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigns. Here’s what that might mean for the 2022 elections.
- On the Campaign Trail: Gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Carol Blood selects previous state Sen. Al Davis to serve as her running mate. The Nebraska Examiner tries to figure out why a former running mate, a former political mentor and over 12 former campaign staffers left gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster’s team. And state Sen. Adam Morfeld accuses Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley of flouting state campaign finance law. Morfeld wants Foley to divest his campaign of tens of thousands of dollars, reports the Associated Press.
- Latest in the Legislature: A tax cut proposal doesn’t work out, and lawmakers debate a bill, which Sen. Megan Hunt calls “radical, anti-woman, anti-family,” that would effectively ban abortion in Nebraska.
- Epidemic Health Director: Under the municipal code, the Douglas County Health Director — currently Lindsay Huse — also serves as Omaha’s health director. On Tuesday, the Omaha City Council will consider a proposal to establish a special epidemic health director, who would have the authority to make decisions in the event of an epidemic. The Douglas County Board of Health voted to oppose taking authority away from the health director.
- Mutual of Omaha HQ: The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a nearly $63 million TIF loan for Mutual of Omaha’s proposed new tower. The 800,000-square-foot office building will occupy the downtown library’s former site at 215 South 15th St., which Mutual of Omaha acquired in a land swap with the city.
- More TIF: In addition to Mutual of Omaha, the City Council will hold public hearings on two more TIF requests. The CIP Saddle Creek redevelopment is requesting a $5.1 million TIF loan for a 195-unit apartment building with two commercial buildings north of Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. A nine-story mixed-use building at 37th and Farnam streets is also requesting a $6.5 million loan.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday to discuss allocating more ARPA funds to projects like mental health resources for immigrants and refugees, and to organizations like Together Inc. and the Women’s Center for Advancement.
Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, March 29, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
from Harper’s Index
Percentage increase since 2019 in ER visits for suicide attempts by adolescent boys since the start of the pandemic: 4
By adolescent girls: 51
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Atlanta)
*If you or a loved one is struggling, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.