The toll: 19 children and two teachers — all gone in a matter of minutes. Our broken hearts are with the people of Uvalde, Texas, as they mourn an irreplaceable loss.

Today’s news: Do Space is offering free laptops and mobile internet hot spots to those in need. People collecting signatures to place voter ID laws on the ballot are accused of misleading constituents by claiming they are state employees. Husker football is abandoning its balloon tradition due to a helium shortage.

‘Stick Fly’ at Omaha Community Playhouse

In 2006, Lydia Diamond wrote “Stick Fly,” a play exploring a spectrum of emotions, power dynamics, and marginalized perspectives. The story centers on an upper-class Black family, the LeVays. They happen to be the first Black family on the island where they moved.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

The CDC is warning health care providers about the use of Paxlovid, the Pfizer-developed antiviral pill intended to treat COVID-19. The CDC says patients are rebounding with COVID two to eight days after an initial recovery. Rebound, in this situation, is defined as developing COVID symptoms again, or testing positive after having tested negative.

The CDC did not specify how many rebound cases it has seen, and stressed that Paxlovid is still recommended for treating COVID-19.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:21 a.m. on May 25. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Do Space is offering free laptops and internet hot spots to those in need. The electronic library, located at 72nd and Dodge, is accepting applications for the Tech Pack program backed by federal funds. The program comes with a free Chromebook laptop and a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, so long as you are 18 years old and a member of Do Space (membership is free).

The reimagined Gene Leahy Mall is nearing completion as it prepares to open in a bit over a month after three years of construction. But first there are a few more tasks on the check list. Take a look at 6 News’ coverage here.

Late-night events are returning to Henry Doorly Zoo this summer. The first “Late Night at the Zoo” is Thursday, June 2, from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Anyone over the age of 21 is welcome.

Omaha is one of the top five cities in the country to play pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the nation. Channel 7 profiles Omaha Pickleball and its 700-member legion.

AROUND NEBRASKA

Lawmakers past and present say voter ID petitioners are misleading constituents by claiming to be state employees. Former state Sen. Shelley Kiel says she asked the signature-gatherer who knocked on her door at least twice if the person was a state worker and received an affirmative response. The Democratic nominee for governor, state Sen. Carol Blood, says she was canvassed by two individuals claiming to be state employees. The chairwoman of the PAC trying to place voter ID laws on the ballot, state Sen. Julie Slama, says she’s looking into the accusations.

The Nebraska Legislature lurched further to the right in 2021, according to a new scorecard from the Conservative Political Action Conference. The Legislature’s most conservative lawmaker was Elmwood state Sen. Rob Clements, while the least conservative was Omaha state Sen. Megan Hunt.

Nebraska is one of 41 states to receive settlement money from Ford Motor Company. The money is part of a lawsuit that claims Ford misrepresented gas mileage and fuel economy for one model, and hauling and towing capacity for another. The settlement was $19.2 million, of which Nebraska will receive $260,000.

Husker football is abandoning a longstanding tradition, but unfortunately, it’s not endlessly fawning over the performance of 30 years ago. NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts says the team will no longer hand out red balloons before games. For 50 years, the balloons have been let into the air when Nebraska scores its first touchdown. Alberts says NU is ending the tradition because of a helium shortage. (Reed Moore believes it’s because the team doesn’t know how to score a touchdown anymore.)

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners meets to receive presentations on budget increases for both the public defender’s office and the sheriff’s office. The Omaha City Council approves an $11 million purchase of equipment for the Omaha Fire Department.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

