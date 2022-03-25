Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Tolkien Reading Day

Today’s news says you don’t have to travel to Middle-earth to enjoy the work of this celebrated author.

A medical marijuana legalization petition drive encounters a setback when a “committed donor” can no longer fund the drive, Sen. Ben Sasse says the Supreme Court should think twice before letting cameras broadcast proceedings, and Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, Omaha native and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, begged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to try to overturn the 2020 election results, according to text messages acquired by congressional investigators.

U.S. Rep. Fortenberry Found Guilty of Three Felonies in Stunning and Swift Jury Verdicts

The Nebraska congressman promises to appeal and is reviewing whether to continue with his re-election bid.

Story by Paul Hammel. Originally published in the Nebraska Examiner. Republished in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Given the worldwide rise in COVID-19 cases, Reed Moore’s coronavirus coverage will continue on a daily basis for the foreseeable future. Don’t blame Reed Moore. Blame the BA.2 variant, our new ‘rona nemesis.

But if you’re sick (no pun intended) of our Christmas-colored COVID-19 graphics, you’re in luck: We’re swapping those out for a COVID-19 Dashboard from the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. Check ‘er out below.

‘Rona roundup:

The pandemic isn’t over yet, which is why tracking coronavirus case rates remains important, according to health experts. And if you’re still not vaxxed, here are some Omaha spots where you can get the potentially life-saving jab in the next two weeks.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on March 25. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

“Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!”: Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, Omaha native and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, begged former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to try to overturn the 2020 election results, according to text messages acquired by congressional investigators. She wrote, “The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

56-year-old Edward Luben, from Papillion, is booked into jail on seven felony counts and five misdemeanor counts of cruel neglect of animals, according to the Associated Press, following the December removal of 665 animals from his home.

The Omaha Public Power District and nonprofit Together Omaha want to help community members struggling to pay utility bills.

In Case You Missed It: NOISE takes a deep dive into the March 22 town hall with Omaha Chief of Police Todd Schmaderer and Chief Deputy Wayne D. Hudson, moderated by activist and professor Preston Love Jr.

from Harper’s Index

Percentage change since 2019 in the number of Americans

who describe their mental health as “excellent”: −21



In the number of churchgoing Americans who do so: +5

Source: Gallup

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

