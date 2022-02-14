Dish rounds up all you need to know about food

and Omaha’s service industry this month.

By Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Valentine’s Day



Today’s news is here to remind you not to forget the flowers, cards, chocolates and dinner reservations: The Latino Economic Development Council is seeking $50 million for ARPA funds in South Omaha, the state Legislature cuts taxes on inherited properties, and UNMC and Omaha’s VA join a national trial to see if a heart drug can prevent dementia.

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the "Thing To Do" section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content.

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Today is the federal mandate deadline for unvaccinated healthcare workers in Nebraska to get their jab or apply for a medical or religious exemption, and some hospital CEOs tell Nebraska Public Media the vaccine mandate is creating hiring issues.

As case counts and hospitalizations rise in Nebraska, here’s where to get tested for COVID-19, get vaccinated and more.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Latest in the Legislature: Those who inherit property in Nebraska can expect a tax cut due to a bill given final approval by the state Legislature. What are the health impacts of exposure to the hazardous materials produced by the former AltEn ethanol plant in Mead? A bill being considered in the Legislature seeks $10 million in federal funding to answer that question.

A former fertilizer plant site that has been a prime location for development is now ineligible for purchase, reports the Nebraska Examiner.

A Ralston pop-up shop is giving away free and discounted prom dresses for students and students with disabilities.

This Week in Your Local Government:

Civic Auditorium Redevelopment

and Forever North Plan

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson

Photo credit: Chris Bowling

The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote Tuesday on the Forever North Housing and Multimodal Transportation Strategy. Civic Auditorium Redevelopment: The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on two redevelopment plans, including an amendment to the Downtown Northeast Redevelopment Plan.

The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on two redevelopment plans, including an amendment to the Downtown Northeast Redevelopment Plan. Rental assistance funds: On Tuesday’s consent agenda, the City Council will vote on an agreement with Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless (MACCH) to help distribute an additional $50 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 15, and tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is not meeting this week but will resume on Tuesday, March 1.

