News Editor and Reader Radio Producer Chris Bowling sits down with Editor and Publisher John Heaston, who co-founded The Reader in 1994.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Go for a Ride Day



Today’s news invites all to set their spirits free on whatever mode of transportation suits them best: Nebraska’s unemployment rate hits an all-time low for the country, comedian Amber Ruffin, who’s from Omaha, reflects on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, and there’s a petition drive to get rid of the Nebraska State Board of Education, education commissioner and Nebraska Department of Education, replacing them with an Office of Education that answers to the governor.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Minimum percentage by which carbon emissions of the average

single man exceed those of the average single woman: 16

Source: Annika Carlsson Kanyama, Royal Institute of Technology (Stockholm)

For nationwide COVID-19 case and vaccination trends, click here.

City Council to Discuss Action Plans for Affordable Housing and Climate Change, and Legislative Package

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson.

The City Council will vote on several resolutions to submit proposals to the Nebraska Legislature ahead of its session in January. The Omaha Police Department made multiple requests, including a bill to allow mental health professionals to place individuals in emergency protective custody, and Council President Pete Festersen requested support for LB 453, which would amend the Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act to require that landlords comply with any rental registration ordinances. Other requests can be found on the City Council agenda, items 76-88. County board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to hold a public hearing on proposed revisions to general assistance guidelines and vote on more than $3.6 million from ARPA for a new HVAC system and other upgrades for the sheriff’s building.

Every week, The Reader‘s Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Nov. 23, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Reed Moore presents events from Reader Hoodoo Blues

columnist B.J. Huchtemann’s latest roundup, “Grooving & Giving.”

Wednesday, Nov. 24, 6-9 p.m., at The Jewell is a Kris Lager Band CD-release show for Lager’s latest recording, Blues Lover.

CD-release show for Lager’s latest recording, Blues Lover. Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal take Lincoln’s historic Zoo Bar on Saturday, Nov. 27, 5 p.m.

As the delta vs the delta variant spreads through the community, remember to get fully vaccinated and mask up — even if you’re fully vaxxed — before checking out shows.

The Daily Funny

