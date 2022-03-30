Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: Twenty-one states, including Nebraska, sue to stop the U.S. government’s public-transportation mask mandate, Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoes a bill that would force him to apply for $120 million in rental aid, but state Sen. Matt Hansen believes he can override Ricketts’ veto, and since 2008, the U.S. Olympic swim trials have taken place in Omaha — but in 2024, they’ll happen in Indianapolis.

‘Are we ready to allow disability and death to occur because something is unpopular?’: City Council Meeting Becomes Hours-Long Debate on Epidemic Powers, Omaha’s Downtown

It took the City Council more than seven hours to get through the agenda.



Story by Anton Johnson. Published in The Reader.

The FDA gives the go-ahead to a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults 50 and over, in addition to certain immunocompromised people, as the Omicron subvariant BA.2 becomes the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S. Nurses are still trying to recover from the winter Omicron wave, according to Nebraska Public Media. Meanwhile, 21 states — including Nebraska — sue to stop the U.S. government’s public-transportation mask mandate.

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on March 30. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

Portion of U.S. theological schools that have reported

increased enrollment since the start of the pandemic: 1/2



Source: Association of Theological Schools (Pittsburgh)

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

