Today’s news: Twenty-one states, including Nebraska, sue to stop the U.S. government’s public-transportation mask mandate, Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoes a bill that would force him to apply for $120 million in rental aid, but state Sen. Matt Hansen believes he can override Ricketts’ veto, and since 2008, the U.S. Olympic swim trials have taken place in Omaha — but in 2024, they’ll happen in Indianapolis.

‘Are we ready to allow disability and death to occur because something is unpopular?’: City Council Meeting Becomes Hours-Long Debate on Epidemic Powers, Omaha’s Downtown

It took the City Council more than seven hours to get through the agenda.

Story by Anton Johnson. Published in The Reader.

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

The FDA gives the go-ahead to a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults 50 and over, in addition to certain immunocompromised people, as the Omicron subvariant BA.2 becomes the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S. Nurses are still trying to recover from the winter Omicron wave, according to Nebraska Public Media. Meanwhile, 21 states — including Nebraska — sue to stop the U.S. government’s public-transportation mask mandate.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on March 30. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

  • Former W. Dale Clark Library employee Pete Fey takes a deep dive into what he considers Omaha’s “strong mayor” and “weak council” government system — and how it might change.
  • Since 2008, the U.S. Olympic swim trials have taken place in Omaha. But in 2024, they’ll happen in Indianapolis. Here’s what Omahans have to say about the location change.
  • Nebraska leaders help break ground on a memorial for Vietnam War veterans in Papillion that’s long overdue, according to KETV.
  • Twenty-four congressional Democrats want U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack due to the controversial communications his wife, Omaha native Ginni Thomas, had with the Trump administration about overturning the 2020 election results.

AROUND NEBRASKA

  • Latest in the Legislature I: Gov. Pete Ricketts vetoes a bill that would force him to apply for $120 million in rental aid, writing in a letter to the Legislature, “We must guard against big government socialism.” But state Sen. Matt Hansen believes he can get the 30 votes needed to override Ricketts’ veto.
  • Latest in the Legislature II: A Missouri bill would decrease poisonous lead in the water kids drink at school — and should it pass, Missouri would stand apart from Nebraska, which has no such legislation. Also, a transportation bill moves forward, as do water project bills and a casino bill. And here’s what to look out for today (Wednesday, March 30), according to the Nebraska Examiner.
  • On the Campaign Trail: State troopers endorse GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, and state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks is endorsed by former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey in her congressional run. Listen to Pansing Brooks on Riverside Chats. And in case you missed it, University of Nebraska-Lincoln student Jazari Kual Zakaria is running for U.S. Congress.

Today’s government roundup is so important it made the featured story slot.
If you skipped over the story at first, scroll back up.

from Harper’s Index

Portion of U.S. theological schools that have reported
increased enrollment since the start of the pandemic: 1/2

Source: Association of Theological Schools (Pittsburgh)

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

