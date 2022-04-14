Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
Today’s news: Omaha makes Food & Wine’s list of America’s Next Great Food Cities, Gov. Pete Ricketts signs into law a “historic” tax cut bill that’s expected to give $948 million in tax breaks every year by 2028, according to the Nebraska Examiner, and former state Sen. Mike Groene’s behavior was “boorish, brainless and bizarre” — but not illegal — according to a seven-week investigation into the actions of Groene, the Nebraska Examiner reports.
REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY
GOP State Senator, Seven Other Women Say Gubernatorial Candidate Charles Herbster Touched Them Inappropriately. Herbster Denies the Allegations.
During an event in 2019, the Nebraska Examiner reports, Republican State Sen. Julie Slama says that as she walked by Herbster, he reached up her skirt, without her consent, and touched her improperly.
By Aaron Sanderford. Originally published in the Nebraska Examiner. Republished in The Reader.
COVID-19 UPDATE
‘Rona roundup:
The nationwide mask mandate on public transit is extended for 15 days due to an increase in coronavirus cases. And you should get vaxxed and boosted even if you’ve already contracted COVID-19, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.
By the numbers:
AROUND OMAHA
- Lueder Construction Co. alleges Gretna Public Schools didn’t pay in full for the construction of Falling Waters Elementary School. Click here to dive into the legal battle.
- “All this goodness is concentrated in just a few blocks, but Omaha seems to go on forever”: Omaha makes Food & Wine’s list of America’s Next Great Food Cities. (Reed Moore recommends doing a find/replace for “Omaha” to get to our city.)
- Check out Omaha’s summer pool schedule — which, according to KETV, is altered due to a dearth of lifeguards.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- Former state Sen. Mike Groene’s behavior was “boorish, brainless and bizarre” — but not illegal — according to a seven-week investigation into the actions of Groene, who resigned following allegations that he took sexually inappropriate photos of a female legislative aide, the Nebraska Examiner reports.
- 1.7 million Dixon County laying hens are slated for slaughter as a result of the avian flu.
- The vast majority of the state is battling moderate to extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and Lincoln wants people to conserve water.
- Latest in the Legislature: Senators engage in intense debate over whether kids in Nebraska schools get enough education about slavery and genocide, according to the Nebraska Examiner, and they pass a bill that would put the kibosh on the privatization of the state’s child welfare system. They also unanimously pass a bill that would end the sales tax on feminine hygiene products, such as tampons, and mandate that state detention centers give free feminine hygiene products to female inmates when they request such products. Meanwhile, Gov. Pete Ricketts signs into law a “historic” tax cut bill that’s expected to give $948 million in tax breaks every year by 2028, according to the Nebraska Examiner.
FACTS OF THE DAY
From Harper’s Index
- Portion of daily newspapers in the United States
that are controlled by investment groups: 1/2
- Of daily newspapers in the United States that have been shuttered since 2005: 1/4
- Factor by which PR specialists outnumber journalists in the United States: 6
Sources: 1. Financial Times (London); 2. Penny Abernathy, Northwestern University (Evanston, Ill.); 3. Bureau of Labor Statistics (Washington)
