Everyone in Gotham
Needs a Shower and a Hug
The Batman has grime and grit in every crevice.
Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.
Even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline, Reed Moore recommends masking in movie theaters and other public spaces for the safety of Omaha’s high-risk community members.
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy National Johnny Appleseed Day
Today’s news pays tribute to the legend who spread the shade of fruit trees across America — and made bank doing it: The architect who designed Omaha’s W. Dale Clark Library dies at age 99, opponents of a concealed carry bill mount a filibuster, and UNMC’s director of American Indian health is included in a list of “the most definitive accounting of leaders and influencers in the life sciences.”
Harper’s Index Fact of the Day
Portion of Americans with graduate degrees who believe in ghosts: 1/3
Source: Gradient Metrics (NYC)
Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup
- Students and educators open up about studying medicine during COVID-19.
- As demand declines, some coronavirus testing sites are shutting their doors.
5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.
For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.
Around Omaha
- Here’s the latest news in Lee Enterprises‘ battle against Alden Global Capital.
- Following almost 20 community meetings, Metro looks toward the future of Omaha transit with three potential scenarios, each of which would cost around $52 million annually, according to Metro CEO Lauren Cencic — which is approximately 58% more than Metro currently spends.
- For the first time in its 154-year history, the Omaha YMCA is getting a female leader: Rebecca Deterding.
- The city of Omaha will name a street in honor of Sgt. Lillian Clamens, who died in Iraq in 2007.
- Gyo Obata, the architect who designed Omaha’s W. Dale Clark Library, dies at age 99.
- About 40% of Douglas County voting locations will shift following the most recent census.
- The North O community unites to fight gentrification.
- Siobhan Wescott, UNMC’s director of American Indian health and a professor of medicine, speaks to KIOS about being included in a list of “the most definitive accounting of leaders and influencers in the life sciences” made by health, medicine and life sciences news outlet STAT.
Around Nebraska
- Latest in the Legislature: Opponents of LB773, which would let Nebraskans carry concealed handguns without a state permit or criminal background check, mount a filibuster. A bill that would mandate a video archive of legislative proceedings moves forward. Here’s the latest on LB1073, which would require Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for $120 million worth of federal rental assistance. Also, there’s a bill pending in the Nebraska Legislature that’s similar to an Iowa bill that would permanently put the state on daylight saving time.
- Nebraska gas prices are the sixth lowest in the U.S.
- Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen declines to participate in yet another primary debate.
- U.S. Senate GOP members — including Nebraska’s Deb Fischer — push back against how President Joe Biden is dealing with inflation.
- Before 20-year-old Yuliia Iziumova was a junior at Nebraska Wesleyan University, she was a teenage exchange student from Ukraine living with Lincoln resident Matthew Wegener. Now Wegener is heading to Europe to help ensure the safety of Iziumova’s mother.
The Daily Funny
Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.
To see more daily funnies, click the image.
