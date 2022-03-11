Everyone in Gotham
Needs a Shower and a Hug

The Batman has grime and grit in every crevice.

Review by Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

Even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline, Reed Moore recommends masking in movie theaters and other public spaces for the safety of Omaha’s high-risk community members.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy National Johnny Appleseed Day

Today’s news pays tribute to the legend who spread the shade of fruit trees across America — and made bank doing it: The architect who designed Omaha’s W. Dale Clark Library dies at age 99, opponents of a concealed carry bill mount a filibuster, and UNMC’s director of American Indian health is included in a list of “the most definitive accounting of leaders and influencers in the life sciences.”

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Portion of Americans with graduate degrees who believe in ghosts: 1/3

Source: Gradient Metrics (NYC)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

For nationwide COVID-19 case
and vaccination trends, click here.

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon. 
To see more daily funnies, click the image.

