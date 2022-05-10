Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

National Clean Up Your Room Day

Reed Moore reminds us that throwing everything in the closet and shutting the door doesn’t count.

Today’s news: It’s election day in Nebraska, and a host of primaries are on tap for voters. Landowners near the planned lake between Omaha and Lincoln have questions they say are going unanswered. Papillion La Vista Community Schools is mourning the loss of a student.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

Painting The Town

Those of us now emerging from our two-year Covid-induced hibernation will find that Metro artists have been busy “building back better,” creating new and distinctive murals to transform our urban infrastructure and energize our community. With spring in full swing, it’s time for the public to go see the “writing” on the wall.

By Janet Farber. Published in The Reader.



REED MOORE >>

The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

The need for lung transplants in Nebraska has picked up because of COVID-19. Doctors with Live On Nebraska say COVID has raised demand for lungs by 10%, but luckily, organ donations have also picked up steam in the last year.

COVID patients who take Pfizer’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid, are getting a relapse of the virus. Doctors say they’re unsure why.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 7:21 a.m. on May 10. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Landowners near the planned lake between Lincoln and Omaha are voicing concerns that their property will be seized through eminent domain. They also say the state has not been responsive to any of the questions they’ve asked about the size, scope, and cost of the project. State Sen. Mike McDonnell says that’s because the legislative committee overseeing the project has not made any final decisions.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools is mourning after an 8th-grader died due to a medical episode. Friends and family of Jagger Shaw say he had a food allergy; whether that contributed to his illness is unknown. Shaw was a student at Liberty Middle School.

The Omaha metro is being hit by a shortage of baby formula, much like the rest of the nation. 6 News speaks to doctors about what’s being done to mitigate the shortage.

The Elkhorn North baseball team has advanced to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

AROUND NEBRASKA

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The City Council is meeting today, May 10, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the proceedings. Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

FACT OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Portion of U.S. adults who say their closets

contain many things they will never wear again: 3/4

Source: CivicScience (Pittsburgh)

DAILY FUNNY

To see the full funny by Jen Sorensen,

plus more daily funnies, click the image or link below.

FULL FUNNY >>

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com