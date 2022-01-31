Lead reporter Chris Bowling sits down with Dana Swope, one of many residents forced to leave an apartment complex deemed unlivable by the City of Omaha, to learn about how she ended up paying $700 a month for a cramped studio apartment with mold, mice and no heat.



Listen to their conversation on Reader Radio.

The episode is not available on Spotify, but you can find it on

Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, PodBean and Amazon Music.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Inspire Your Heart with Art Day



Today’s news celebrates how art — music, dance, painting, literature — touches the soul and sparks the imagination: Read about how Herbie Husker’s hand signal changed because of white supremacists, Nebraska now has a Pro-Life flag, and the White House and Department of Justice recognize UNL’s Tenant Assistance Project.

Harper’s Index Fact of the Day

Factor by which the Chicago Police Department’s

advertising budget is projected to increase this year: 96



Source: Chicago Office of Budget and Management

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity and some community members refuse to get vaccinated. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require

masks, vaccination and social distancing.

Watch UNMC’s COVID-19 Q&A, held in Spanish.

Here’s why Omicron and its subvariants are infecting more local children than previous variants, according to the Douglas County Health Department’s senior epidemiologist.

COVID on College Campuses: Booster shots will be mandatory at Creighton. According to the most recent data, UNL’s positivity rate is 11.7%.

Reed Moore will return with the usual COVID-19 graphics on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

In the meantime, find local COVID-19 case and vaccination trends here.

For nationwide trends, click here.

Around Omaha

Papillion La Vista Community Schools plans to install surveillance cameras at its elementary schools, following the disappearance of Ryan Larsen, who was 11 years old when he went missing.

The Empowerment Network holds the State of North Omaha and State of African-Americans Summit.

The Omaha Lancers hockey team has a new owner.

Separate from the controversy surrounding the planned demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library, there might be a new library southwest of the 72nd and Dodge intersection.

These are the interim safety measures being taken in Blackstone, following a series of pedestrian accidents.

Around Nebraska

This Week in Your Local Government:

City Council to Vote on Library Move,

and TIF for Central Park Plaza

Presented by Reader government reporter Anton Johnson

Library Move: The Omaha City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on lease agreements for the W. Dale Clark Library’s two replacement buildings, as well as an agreement with Noddle Company to oversee the moves. The lease agreements have over 100 pages in opposition.

The Omaha City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on lease agreements for the W. Dale Clark Library’s two replacement buildings, as well as an agreement with Noddle Company to oversee the moves. The lease agreements have over 100 pages in opposition. TIF: The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on an $18 million tax increment financing loan for the redevelopment of Central Park Plaza at 222 South 15th St. The plan includes renovation of the existing towers and the construction of an 80,000-square-foot tower.

The City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on an $18 million tax increment financing loan for the redevelopment of Central Park Plaza at 222 South 15th St. The plan includes renovation of the existing towers and the construction of an 80,000-square-foot tower. County board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to hear a COVID-19 update from Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council and Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, Feb. 1, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Daily Funny

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

To see more daily funnies, click the image.