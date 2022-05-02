Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Happy National Brothers and Sisters Day

The bottom line, Reed Moore says, is that it’s all about family. After all, blood IS thicker than water.

Today’s news: Former President Donald Trump defends Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, against whom eight women allege sexual misconduct, at a Trump rally in Greenwood on Sunday, a second woman — Elizabeth Todsen — comes forward by name to accuse Herbster of groping her, and take a deep dive into how Earnest Jackson remains in prison even though someone else confesses to, and is acquitted of, the murder that put Jackson in prison.

Omaha Asks for Community Input on Affordable Housing Action Plan

Omaha is embarking on a study to address the city’s lack of affordable housing by finding where problems exist, and how they can be solved. One of the first steps to identifying issues is community engagement. Throughout May, the City of Omaha will host open houses for people to discuss housing affordability.

Story by Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.



‘Rona roundup:

1.1 million extra coronavirus vaccinations are expiring soon and therefore slated to be discarded, according to Danish health officials. The U.S. should brace itself for the possibility of a summer surge in Southern states, says Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House Coronavirus Response Task Force coordinator. And BuzzFeed News takes a look at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner — which host Trevor Noah called “the nation’s most distinguished superspreader event.”

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:21 a.m. on May 2. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

Berkshire Hathaway holds its annual shareholders meeting on April 30, and the Nebraska Examiner has you covered. At the meeting, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger blasts bitcoin. According to the 98-year-old, “In my life, I try to avoid things that are stupid, and evil, and make me look bad in comparison to someone else, and bitcoin does all three.”

The Greater Omaha Chamber has a new president and CEO. Meet Veta Jeffery.

1st Sky Omaha sits down with El Perico’s associate publisher and editorial leader, Karlha Velásquez, as well as NOISE’s news editor, Kietryn Zychal.

More than 20 years ago, a jury found then 17-year-old Earnest Jackson guilty of murdering Larry Perry, also 17. Later, someone else confessed to the killing and was acquitted on the basis of self-defense — yet Jackson is still in prison, and a bill introduced in the state Legislature to give Jackson a new trial failed two years in a row, according to NOISE. Megan Rollag, a founding member and board director of the Racial Justice Coalition, takes a deep dive.

“I just remember sitting there, and we were listening to the speakers … thinking, ‘How do you support this man?’”: A second woman — Elizabeth Todsen — comes forward by name to accuse Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster of groping her, according to the Nebraska Examiner. She says the alleged assault happened at the 2019 Elephant Remembers fundraiser for the Douglas County Republican Party when she was 23 years old. Click here to read Todsen’s statement.

Here’s what happened at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Greenwood on Sunday, according to the Nebraska Examiner. At the rally, Trump slams Sen. Ben Sasse, calling him “Little Ben Sasse,” and defends GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, against whom eight women allege sexual misconduct, saying, “He’s been badly maligned, and it’s a shame. That’s why I came out here. I defend people when I know they’re good. He’s a good man.” Herbster, for his part, says, “They are trying to scare me out of this race and it’s not going to happen … We are going to take back Nebraska.”

“We went through a really horrific drought in 2012 … And right now I’m afraid we’re going to wish we had the 2012 drought back”: Take a deep dive into the devastating agricultural aftermath of the wildfires in southwestern Nebraska, and view video of the Road 702 Fire by clicking here.

This week:

TIF: The Omaha City Council will hold public hearings on two tax-increment financing applications Tuesday, May 3. F&J Enterprises is requesting a $3.9 million loan for a new warehouse at 5906 Abbott Drive, and MH Ozone II is requesting $2 million to demolish and replace the hotel at 3321 S. 72nd St.

The Omaha City Council will hold public hearings on two tax-increment financing applications Tuesday, May 3. F&J Enterprises is requesting a $3.9 million loan for a new warehouse at 5906 Abbott Drive, and MH Ozone II is requesting $2 million to demolish and replace the hotel at 3321 S. 72nd St. Rental Assistance: The City Council will vote on allocating an additional $11 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to be distributed by Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless (MACCH). MACCH has distributed rental assistance for the city throughout the pandemic.

The City Council will vote on allocating an additional $11 million from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to be distributed by Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless (MACCH). MACCH has distributed rental assistance for the city throughout the pandemic. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet to vote on$30,000 in ARPA funds for the Intercultural Senior Center to provide mental health care to immigrants over 50.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full Omaha City Counciland Board of Commissioners agendas for Tuesday, May 3, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

From Harper’s Index

Portion of Americans earning less than $50,000 who cite wedding costs as a reason for not marrying: 3/10 Estimated portion of married Americans who have considered divorce in the past six months: 1/4

Source: 1. Institute for Family Studies (Charlottesville, Va.)

2. Alan J. Hawkins, Brigham Young University (Provo, Utah)

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

