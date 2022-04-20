Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
Today’s news: The state’s Republican Party adds almost 2,000 voters in the past month, take a deep dive into how the Black parents of autistic kids support one another and advocate for their children, and two men and one woman say on the record they either witnessed or were informed immediately afterward about GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster groping women at political events, according to the Nebraska Examiner.
REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY
4/20 in the 402 – A Match Made in Midwestern Heaven
Although cannabis is not legal in Nebraska, where the governor preaches reefer madness, down-to-Earth souls celebrate it with clandestine wit and diehard fervor.
By Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.
COVID-19 UPDATE
‘Rona roundup:
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services gets authorization for yet another round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). And the U.S. Department of Justice says it’ll appeal the ruling that rescinded the federal mask mandate on public transit if the CDC decides the order is necessary to preserve public health. Here’s what you need to know about safety on planes now that masks aren’t mandatory, according to CNN Medical Analyst Leana Wen.
By the numbers:
AROUND OMAHA
- Take a deep dive into how the Black parents of autistic kids support one another and advocate for their children.
- Goodwill is coming to South O with a store and donation center, expected to open in October, and job-training facility, slated to open in January.
- Alisha Shelton and Tony Vargas, both Democratic District 2 congressional candidates, take the debate stage to talk health care, diversity, the economy and more. Click here for a recap.
- Seven open houses in May will seek community feedback on the city’s action plan for affordable housing, according to the Nebraska Examiner.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- The state’s Republican Party adds almost 2,000 voters in the past month as Nebraska gears up for the May primaries.
- Herbster Allegations: Two men and one woman say on the record they either witnessed or were informed immediately afterward about GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster groping women at political events, according to the Nebraska Examiner. Herbster continues to deny wrongdoing, and former President Donald Trump announces a rally featuring Herbster that is slated for Greenwood, southwest of Omaha, on April 29.
- Latest in the Legislature: As the 2022 session wraps up, here are some of the bills Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed. One bill he signed on April 19 will incentivize ethanol sales. And in case you missed it, Nebraska tries to steer clear of another St. Francis Ministries fiasco as it seeks companies to manage the Medicaid care of around 347,000 Nebraskans.
- Black and female students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln feel less respected by peers than their white and male counterparts, according to a Gallup poll.
REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT
The City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners
are not meeting this week.
