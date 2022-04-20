Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s news: The state’s Republican Party adds almost 2,000 voters in the past month, take a deep dive into how the Black parents of autistic kids support one another and advocate for their children, and two men and one woman say on the record they either witnessed or were informed immediately afterward about GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster groping women at political events, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

4/20 in the 402 – A Match Made in Midwestern Heaven

Although cannabis is not legal in Nebraska, where the governor preaches reefer madness, down-to-Earth souls celebrate it with clandestine wit and diehard fervor.



By Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.



COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services gets authorization for yet another round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). And the U.S. Department of Justice says it’ll appeal the ruling that rescinded the federal mask mandate on public transit if the CDC decides the order is necessary to preserve public health. Here’s what you need to know about safety on planes now that masks aren’t mandatory, according to CNN Medical Analyst Leana Wen.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 8:20 a.m. on April 20. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Take a deep dive into how the Black parents of autistic kids support one another and advocate for their children.

Goodwill is coming to South O with a store and donation center, expected to open in October, and job-training facility, slated to open in January.

Alisha Shelton and Tony Vargas, both Democratic District 2 congressional candidates, take the debate stage to talk health care, diversity, the economy and more. Click here for a recap.

Seven open houses in May will seek community feedback on the city’s action plan for affordable housing, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

AROUND NEBRASKA

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners

are not meeting this week.

