Today’s news: Four female state senators launch the Herbster Victim Witness Legal Defense Fund to support individuals saying GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster touched them inappropriately. In 2021, the city approved approximately $41 million in tax-increment financing loans, according to the Omaha World-Herald. And 18-year-old Lily Lautenschlager, from Lincoln, joins the World Team Cup Junior Team in wheelchair tennis, according to KOLN.

Pizza, Tacos, and the Mother of All Reminders

Pfizer wants the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorization for COVID-19 booster doses in kids ages 5 to 11. In the U.S., three out of every four children have been infected with COVID-19, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Click here to read the report. Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for the virus. She’s prescribed Paxlovid, an oral antiviral treatment, to which the Biden administration is seeking expanded access, according to Reuters.

Here’s the latest installment in NOISE’s The Black Church in Omaha series, written by journalist Leo Adam Biga.

In 2021, the city approved approximately $41 million in tax-increment financing loans, according to the Omaha World-Herald. To learn more, scroll down to the “REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT” section.

“[Today’s students] are going to be leading us within the next 10 years”: Sharnelle Shelton, candidate for the Omaha Public Schools board, sits down with 1st Sky Omaha.

The Omaha City Council approves an alternative process for improvements at the new library locations, skipping the bidding process. The City Planning Department gives a report on last year’s tax-increment financing projects. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners gets an update from Douglas County Corrections.



Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

Percentage by which more white men than

Black men died of drug overdoses in 2015: 51

By which more Black men than white men died of drug overdoses in 2020: 22

