(Originally published March 8, 2022)

Buying a house is what many consider the “American Dream.” But the process can be a challenge, especially when the English language gets in the way. That’s how many in Omaha’s Latino community see their journey toward

buying a house in the metro.

Story by Karlha Velásquez. Published in El Perico.

You are invited to join today’s news in celebrating the historical, cultural and political achievements of women — and to support them in their struggle for equality: The state prison staffing shortage is chopped in half over the course of just four months thanks to salary raises, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts and prison officials, Rachel McGill is the first Lincoln chef to be nominated for a prestigious James Beard Award honoring culinary achievement across the U.S, and the Omaha World-Herald takes a deep dive into why the city and state lock up community members of color at such alarming rates — and how that can change.

Here’s what local hospital executives have to say as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations drop.

Need more free at-home coronavirus tests? This is how you can get them.

5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor Joanne Li pens an opinion piece, published in NOISE, about educational equity — and how the “Omaha 54” fought for it.

Several North O neighborhoods have some of the highest nationwide incarceration rates, and Nebraska incarcerates people of color at disproportionately high levels compared with the rest of the U.S., according to the Omaha World-Herald, which takes a deep dive into why the city and state lock up community members of color at such alarming rates — and how that can change.

An unfinished sidewalk project poses a barrier to mobility for individuals in wheelchairs, according to a local wheelchair user.

On Nov. 21, 2021, Robert Silva Jr. opened fire at a Bellevue Sonic Drive-In restaurant. Two of the four employees he shot died on the scene. Now he’s pleading guilty to every charge that comes from the violence.

Omaha Education: The compensation package of future Millard Public Schools superintendent John Schwartz is almost $415,000, and Omaha Public Schools educators teaching summer school will get extra pay.

Eric Williams, vice chair of the Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors, talks climate action on Riverside Chats.

The City Council and Board of Commissioners are meeting today, and reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in on the City Council meeting.



Follow Anton at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets, and to catch up on important Omaha government happenings. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.

