Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

HERE’S YOUR RUNDOWN

Happy National Fortune Cookie Day

Reed Moore vows to keep eating these things until the fortune inside comes true.

Today’s news:

Sarpy County’s Amazon distribution center probably won’t open until 2024.

HIV cases are on the rise in Nebraska — but there’s not necessarily a clear reason why.

A North O street is named in honor of John Beasley, celebrated actor and Omaha native.

REED MOORE’S FEATURED STORY

Waste Not

Each year, global food waste costs consumers an estimated $750,000,000,000. I had to put my glasses on to make sure I’d typed enough zeroes, so let’s just agree it’s obscene.

When abundance is the name of the game, keeping excess from becoming a mess is priority one for many Omahans.

By Sara Locke. Published in The Reader.

REED MOORE >>

The Reed Moore newsletter is supported by:

COVID-19 UPDATE

‘Rona roundup:

National: CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gives the go-ahead to Novavax’s COVID-19 vax for people 18 and over.

State: As cases climb, UNMC’s Dr. James Lawler recommends Nebraskans stay current with vaccines, test frequently, steer clear of big indoor gatherings, and mask up.

City: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners says yes to coronavirus aid for small restaurants.

If you’re not yet up to date on COVID vaccines, visit vaccines.gov to make your appointment today. To order more at-home COVID tests, visit covid.gov/tests.

By the numbers:

This graphic is updated as of 9:20 a.m. on July 20. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

AROUND OMAHA

Expect delays: Construction is almost done on Sarpy County’s 700,000-square-foot Amazon distribution center — but its opening will probably be pushed to 2024.

A North O street is named in honor of celebrated actor and Omaha native John Beasley.

Here’s how Elkhorn Public Schools is fighting the teacher shortage.

Steelhouse Omaha, which will provide a midsize concert venue, is slated to open May 12, 2023.

NOISE covers Tamika L. Butler’s keynote speech at the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) Heartland 2050 Summit. A Stanford Law alum, Butler is CEO of her consulting business and a national expert on equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism, according to NOISE.

The site of Omaha’s former Civic Auditorium could become home to hundreds of housing units.

AROUND NEBRASKA

HIV cases are on the rise — but state data doesn’t “indicate a conclusive reason for the increase,” according to a state DHHS spokesperson.

“As the mother of a gay son, this issue is very personal to me, as it is for countless other Nebraskans”: The U.S. House votes to codify same-sex and interracial marriages — click here to see how Nebraska representatives voted — but the bill’s fate in the Senate remains unclear.

Lancaster County reports its first monkeypox case.

The country’s major railroads are in a tense labor negotiation with unions. Here’s how that affects Nebraska’s Union Pacific and BNSF Railway workers.

REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Omaha City Council holds a public hearing on a $20 million agreement with Community Information Trust to design and construct a library at 72nd and Dodge streets. CIT operates the technology library Do Space, which would be incorporated into the library. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners receives a monthly report from Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers.

Click here to read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader.

FACTS OF THE DAY

From Harper’s Index

Factor by which women with children under 5 have increased

their alcohol consumption since the start of the pandemic: 4 Percentage change in the number of alcohol-related deaths among women in the past two decades: +157

Source: RTI International (Durham, N.C.)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

MOORE FUNNIES >>

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com