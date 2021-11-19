On Monday we told you a little about our membership campaign, Focus Forward, with a goal to add 100 members by the end of December. Today publisher, editor and co-founder John Heaston wants to tell you what’s on our minds as we look toward 2022.



By Chris Bowling, News Editor,

And John Heaston, Editor, Publisher & Co-Founder

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

Happy Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

Join today’s news in celebrating women who make a difference in their communities, boost the economy and inspire others: Controversy and a boycott strike the Omaha Lancers hockey team, the New York Times dives into the Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project, and according to a resolution approved by the Omaha Public Library Board, plans for the future of the library system will be transparent to the public.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Portion of Americans who, on an average day between May and December 2020, did not spend any time on grooming: 1/4

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:

Iconic Vargas

Artist and educator Bart Vargas’ latest exhibit, ICONS,

runs at Anderson O’Brien Fine Art through Dec. 4.



By Kent Behrens. Published in The Reader.

The Daily Funny

