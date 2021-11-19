Focusing Forward in 2022. Support Us, Support Omaha.
On Monday we told you a little about our membership campaign, Focus Forward, with a goal to add 100 members by the end of December. Today publisher, editor and co-founder John Heaston wants to tell you what’s on our minds as we look toward 2022.
By Chris Bowling, News Editor,
And John Heaston, Editor, Publisher & Co-Founder
Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown
Happy Women’s Entrepreneurship Day
Join today’s news in celebrating women who make a difference in their communities, boost the economy and inspire others: Controversy and a boycott strike the Omaha Lancers hockey team, the New York Times dives into the Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project, and according to a resolution approved by the Omaha Public Library Board, plans for the future of the library system will be transparent to the public.
Harper’s Index Facts of the Day
Portion of Americans who, on an average day between May and December 2020, did not spend any time on grooming: 1/4
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
Around Omaha
- Plans for the future of the public library system will be transparent to the public, according to a resolution approved by the Omaha Public Library Board.
- Omaha Lancers hockey players unanimously vote to boycott three games, protesting how management has treated coach Chadd Cassidy and budget constraints that don’t appear to adhere to U.S. Hockey League standards. Dive deeper into the controversy here.
- For the first time in five years, the Omaha Public Power District might increase its prices.
- Three schools go on lockout when a man with a knife is reported inside Papillion’s Wildewood Christian Church.
- The Durham Museum gets $35,974 in funding, thanks to the American Rescue Plan.
- A plant production center for Lauritzen Gardens breaks ground.
- The man accused of killing Chris Gradoville, Creighton’s director of baseball operations, is charged.
- Check out Cranksgiving, a fundraising event to help the homeless that’s happening Saturday, Nov. 20.
Around Nebraska
- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has a new initiative to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. Gov. Pete Ricketts doesn’t like it.
- State education leaders reveal a plan — which would save property taxpayers $715 million each year — to change how the state gives aid to schools.
- “We needed our students to see … officials that look like them on the field”: An all-Black crew officiates a semifinal playoff football game for the first time in the history of the Nebraska School Activities Association.
- Ten attorneys general are investigating how Instagram promotes the platform to children and young adults. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson is one of them.
- “The research … adds momentum to an international reckoning with the mass forced relocation of Native American children to boarding schools”: The New York Times takes a deep dive into the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School and Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project.
Reed Moore’s Thing To Do:
Iconic Vargas
Artist and educator Bart Vargas’ latest exhibit, ICONS,
runs at Anderson O’Brien Fine Art through Dec. 4.
By Kent Behrens. Published in The Reader.
The Daily Funny
