By The Reader staff.

Reed Moore’s Daily Rundown

National Bird Day



Today’s news laments that Our World in Data says more than 1,400 bird species are threatened with extinction today. That’s 14% of all bird species: Union Pacific eliminates one of Omaha’s biggest homeless encampments, state Sens. Terrell McKinney and Justin Wayne reveal their North Omaha Recovery Plan, and State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha says she’ll introduce and fight for bills protecting abortion rights.

Harper’s Index Facts of the Day

Portion of adults who say it’s acceptable to fake one’s vaccination status to keep a job: 1/5 To eat at a restaurant: 1/5

Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)

Reed Moore’s COVID-19 Roundup

As announced in the Wednesday, Dec. 29, bonus newsletter, in light of the Omicron variant, Reed Moore will replace the “Thing To Do” section with a COVID-19 spotlight featuring coronavirus-related content. The Reader believes it’s irresponsible to promote events when hospitals are nearing capacity, some community members refuse to get vaccinated and Omaha still doesn’t have a mask mandate. As cases continue, The Reader won’t promote any events — be they concerts, plays, art-gallery openings or stand-up comedy — that don’t require masks, vaccination and social distancing.

As state coronavirus cases continue to climb, Douglas County documents its second-highest number of positive coronavirus tests in a single day, and Lincoln-Lancaster County’s COVID-19 Risk Dial is now red.

Masking in Schools: Creighton University will mandate masks, and here’s a list of masking requirements for local K-12 school districts.

3 News Now offers a list of testing sites, and chats with CHI Health to get questions answered.

For nationwide COVID-19 case

and vaccination trends, click here .

Around Omaha

Around Nebraska

According to a new report, “Entrepreneurship in Nebraska,” the state faces challenges, including a dearth of diversity, when it comes to the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Thunder Valley Development Corporation is looking to create a “healing community” in Whiteclay, Nebraska, once infamous for fueling alcoholism among the local Native American community.

For the first time since 2014, Nebraska women’s basketball reigns victorious over a top-10 team.

“People are rebuilding their lives”: The state’s first DUI court gets a $550,000 grant.

The Nebraska Legislature will be back in session today, Jan. 5. Here are five things you should know as the 2022 session begins, according to the Associated Press, and here’s the latest on a bill slated to be introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht that would stop Nebraska’s Board of Education from adopting health-education standards for schools.

The City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners are on break, so Reed Moore has nothing to report on the local government scene.

