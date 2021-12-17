(Originally published Dec. 15, 2021)

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announces the state will take over case management responsibilities from Saint Francis Ministries, which has seen controversy since the nonprofit promised to care for some of Nebraska’s neediest kids with an astoundingly low bid.

By Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.

these sweet treats are irresistible for today's news: The Omaha Public Power District says to expect some power outages due to hurricane-level winds this afternoon, a local nonprofit plans to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to convert a hotel into a homeless shelter, and the holiday season means more Omahans getting COVID-19 tests.

Portion of teen girls who say that Instagram has

aggravated their body image issues: 1/3

Source: Facebook (Menlo Park, Calif.)

Former state Sen. Ernie Chambers appears before the Omaha City Council on Tuesday to oppose the newly drawn district map. The City Council also discusses a proposal to revive the inactive Civil Rights Hearing Board and assign its duties to the Human Rights and Relations Board. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners meets to discuss ARPA funding for mental health and receives an update on the county’s correction facilities.



On Dec. 17, John Vesely’s stripped-down set at Barnato

will function as a love letter to die-hard fans.

