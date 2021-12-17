(Originally published Dec. 15, 2021)
Nebraska Severs Ties with Troubled Foster Care Provider in Omaha Area
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announces the state will take over case management responsibilities from Saint Francis Ministries, which has seen controversy since the nonprofit promised to care for some of Nebraska’s neediest kids with an astoundingly low bid.
By Chris Bowling. Published in The Reader.
Reed Moore's Daily Rundown
The Omaha Public Power District says to expect some power outages due to hurricane-level winds this afternoon, a local nonprofit plans to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to convert a hotel into a homeless shelter, and the holiday season means more Omahans getting COVID-19 tests.
Around Omaha
- Hurricane-level winds between 55 and 75 mph are expected in Omaha and the surrounding region today, prompting school closures and warnings to secure objects that could cause damage if swept up by the gusts. The Omaha Public Power District says to expect some power outages due to the wind. Firefighters are also wary the wind could quickly spread blazes. The Nebraska Trucking Association warns drivers to be cautious on the roads and says some fleets may cancel their routes.
- A new Omaha nonprofit plans to convert a hotel into a homeless shelter this winter using federal COVID-19 relief funds.
- Nebraska football legend Johnny Rodgers says he’ll get vaccinated after COVID-19 put him in hospital.
- An 18-year-old Omahan will stand trial for allegedly stabbing and killing a 61-year-old woman on Halloween night.
- An Omaha man fesses up to being caught on security camera footage during an incident last week that caused about $90,000 in damage to the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge.
- Police arrest two men in connection with a northeast Omaha fatal shooting.
- More Omahans are getting COVID-19 tests during the holiday season.
Around Nebraska
- Gov. Pete Ricketts is among several governors asking the federal government to back off its vaccine requirement for National Guard members.
- A western Nebraska man announces he’ll run for a seat on the state Board of Education, echoing criticism that the board needs to be held accountable and that the state’s classrooms need to be protected from sex education standards and critical race theory.
- Gov. Pete Ricketts urges Kellogg’s to resume negotiations with striking workers as the company moves to hire permanent replacement employees.
- University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts denies that there’s an ‘active or pending’ investigation into the school’s men’s basketball program.
- Lincoln youth are fighting for climate change legislation through local organizations.
- Nebraska Public Power District is striving to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
- The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department’s COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at High Risk.
In Your Local Government
Former state Sen. Ernie Chambers appears before the Omaha City Council on Tuesday to oppose the newly drawn district map. The City Council also discusses a proposal to revive the inactive Civil Rights Hearing Board and assign its duties to the Human Rights and Relations Board. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners meets to discuss ARPA funding for mental health and receives an update on the county’s correction facilities.
Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here..
