Today’s news: The Omaha Police Department is launching an investigation into excessive use of force. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers says he will work with Gov. Pete Ricketts to call a special session to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade gets overturned. Over 8,400 voters have switched from Democrat or Independent to Republican.

‘What It’s Going to Do to Women Is Just Unbelievable’: Protestors Gather at Omaha City Hall After Leaked Document Indicates Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska in partnership with other local organizations coordinate the Right to Choose Rally in less than eight hours.

By Isa Luzarraga. Published in The Reader.



New COVID-19 variants are making their way across America. CNN reports that BA.2 has a sub-variant of its own, referred to as BA.2.12.1, which was first identified in New York. BA.2.12.1 is growing at a 25% faster rate than BA.2, and accounts for 37% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. To view an overview of COVID cases in the U.S., click here.

This graphic is updated as of 7:20 a.m. on May 4. For the latest stats, click the image, which sends you to the Johns Hopkins site.

O maha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has launched an internal investigation into use of force after police were captured on video forcibly kicking a woman while trying to get her into their cruiser. The police also threatened a bystander, who was filming the incident, with an obstruction violation, KETV reports. The woman’s mother says her daughter has special needs and is homeless, and she questions why the officer didn’t call a mental-health-trained officer.

An urban greenhouse in North Omaha is getting ready to open, four years after construction began. The two women behind the project tell NOISE that this means the Highlander Accelerator will finally be on all cylinders.

Developing Omaha’s affordable housing action plan has commenced with the first of seven open houses across Omaha. Each City Council district will have an open house, with a draft expected to be ready for public review by this fall.

Sports Illustrated reports on South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman’s decision to transfer to Creighton, and what that means for the basketball team’s chances.

More federal rental assistance is coming to Omaha, after the City Council approves $11 million to be distributed by the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless. Area hotels are also set to receive assistance, with nearly $4.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act allocated to 46 hotels. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approves $30,000 from ARPA for mental health care for seniors.

Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.

Number of the 100 most-watched TV broadcasts last year that were NFL games: 92

Source: Nielsen (NYC)

Comic by Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

