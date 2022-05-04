Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
Today’s news: The Omaha Police Department is launching an investigation into excessive use of force. Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers says he will work with Gov. Pete Ricketts to call a special session to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade gets overturned. Over 8,400 voters have switched from Democrat or Independent to Republican.
‘What It’s Going to Do to Women Is Just Unbelievable’: Protestors Gather at Omaha City Hall After Leaked Document Indicates Overturn of Roe v. Wade
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska in partnership with other local organizations coordinate the Right to Choose Rally in less than eight hours.
By Isa Luzarraga. Published in The Reader.
COVID-19 UPDATE
New COVID-19 variants are making their way across America. CNN reports that BA.2 has a sub-variant of its own, referred to as BA.2.12.1, which was first identified in New York. BA.2.12.1 is growing at a 25% faster rate than BA.2, and accounts for 37% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. To view an overview of COVID cases in the U.S., click here.
AROUND OMAHA
- Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has launched an internal investigation into use of force after police were captured on video forcibly kicking a woman while trying to get her into their cruiser. The police also threatened a bystander, who was filming the incident, with an obstruction violation, KETV reports. The woman’s mother says her daughter has special needs and is homeless, and she questions why the officer didn’t call a mental-health-trained officer.
- An urban greenhouse in North Omaha is getting ready to open, four years after construction began. The two women behind the project tell NOISE that this means the Highlander Accelerator will finally be on all cylinders.
- Developing Omaha’s affordable housing action plan has commenced with the first of seven open houses across Omaha. Each City Council district will have an open house, with a draft expected to be ready for public review by this fall.
- Sports Illustrated reports on South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman’s decision to transfer to Creighton, and what that means for the basketball team’s chances.
AROUND NEBRASKA
- On the Campaign Trail: The governor’s race is filled to the brim with cash, with Jim Pillen outraising his opponents. Charles Herbster continues to self-fund his campaign, and Brett Lindstrom is running a close third. Ahead of the May 10 primary, more than 8,400 voters have switched from Democrat or Independent to Republican. (Reed Moore reminds voters that Gov. Pete Ricketts won his 2014 primary by just 2,300 votes.) Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine endorses Pillen. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer endorses Lindstrom, who has been attacked by his opponents for having been endorsed by former Democratic Congressman Brad Ashford before his death last month. (Kleine was also a Democrat for years before switching parties in summer 2020.)
- Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers says he will work with Gov. Pete Ricketts to call a special session if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Democratic state Sen. Megan Hunt, who led the filibuster to kill an abortion ban earlier this year, tells the Nebraska Examiner she will make a special session “the most painful and excruciating political experience my colleagues have ever had.”
- Two new golf courses in Nebraska are getting national acclaim. Landmand, in Homer, will host tournaments in August and October. Lost Rail, in Gretna, will be a private course. Both open this summer.
REED MOORE ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT
More federal rental assistance is coming to Omaha, after the City Council approves $11 million to be distributed by the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless. Area hotels are also set to receive assistance, with nearly $4.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act allocated to 46 hotels. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approves $30,000 from ARPA for mental health care for seniors.
Read local government reporter Anton Johnson’s full article for The Reader here.
FACT OF THE DAY
DAILY FUNNY
